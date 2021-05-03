Zee Kannada launches women-centric serial 'No.1 Sose'

As we navigate through the challenges of the ongoing pandemic, viewers are looking for entertainment and freshness in the content they consume. Committed to entertaining the audience with differentiated stories and diverse tales, Zee Kannada launches a Telugu dubbed serial No.1 Sose, another powerful women-centric narrative. The show addresses deep-rooted prejudice and bias against women who are illiterates and redefine the relationship between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law with its unique storytelling. Starting 10th May 2021, No.1 Sose will air at 1:00 PM from Monday - Friday on Zee Kannada and Zee Kannada HD.

Bringing alive the brand proposition, 'Bayasid'dha Bāgilu Tegiyōṇa', which translates to “Open Doors to Possibilities”, to inspire viewers, especially women, to take initiatives and rise above circumstances to craft their own destiny. The dubbed show will star the veteran and graceful actress Sudha Chandran as Vagdevi. The Telugu project marked her comeback on the Telugu screen after a gap of 35 years, this will be her entry into the Kannada television industry. The role of her daughter-in-law Saraswathi is portrayed by the beautiful Madhumita. The show explores the worlds of two different women with contrasting personalities, who elevate each other.

Commenting on the launch of the show, Raghavendra Hunsur, Business Head of Zee Kannada and Zee Picchar, said “At Zee Kannada, we are committed to showcasing content that is engaging and thought-provoking. In line with this, we are delighted to launch No.1 Sose which will bring in a whirlwind of change in our social fabric with its unique storyline. With a focus on redefining the relationships of mother-in-law and daughter-in-law, we are confident that No.1 Sose will become a household favourite very soon and help “Open Doors to Possibilities”.”

No.1 Sose to go on air from May 10th at 1:00 PM only on Zee Kannada and Zee Kannada HD channels.

