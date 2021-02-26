Zee Kannada announces collaboration of its most-loved reality shows

Dance Karnataka Dance Season 2021 and Comedy Khiladigalu Championship Season 2, come on the stage together this weekend

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Feb 26, 2021 11:32 AM
Zee Kannada

Zee Kannada has announced the collaboration of two of its reality shows – Dance Karnataka Dance Season 2021 and Comedy Khiladigalu Championship Season 2, to unitedly create magic with their aspiring talent. The episodes of Mahasangama will be aired this weekend on February 27th starting 7:30 PM and February 28th starting 6:00 PM only on Zee Kannada and Zee Kannada HD.  

The complete entertainer, Mahasangama will witness the two shows at in their best element with contestants from Comedy Khiladigalu Championship enacting a spoof of contestants from Dance Karnataka Dance to enthral the audiences. 

Commenting on the event, Raghavendra Hunsur, Business Head, Zee Kannada and Zee Picchar said, “As we continue to grow in the market and in the hearts of our viewers, we take the guarantee of making their weekends celebratory with extravagant and uniquely entertaining content. This weekend will leave our viewers spellbound by combined aura of dance and comedy.”

