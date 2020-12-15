Tata Sky launches Tata Sky Malayalam Cinema in partnership with Asianet

Tata Sky has joined forces with Malayalam GEC Asianet. Tata Sky now completes its regional cinema offerings in all four major South Indian languages with Tata Sky Telugu Cinema, Tata Sky Tamil Cinema, Tata Sky Kannada Cinema, and now Tata Sky Malayalam Cinema.

The service will showcase the biggest blockbusters of Mollywood with exclusive movie premieres before television. The library boasts of blockbusters like Maniyarayile Ashokan, Kilometers & Kilometers, Ambili, Drishyam, Keralavarma Pazhassiraja, Premam and Kali among others, featuring the biggest stars such as Mammootty, Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan, Soubin Shahir, Sai Pallavi, etc. Tata Sky Malayalam Cinema is now available to all subscribers on #1805 (SD) at a cost of Rs. 1.5 per day.

Commenting on the launch, Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial and Content Officer said, “Movies contribute more than 20% to the overall TV viewership in Kerala and that itself indicates the tremendous affinity Malayalam speaking audiences have for their cinema. With regional content becoming the key driver of viewership, the launch of Malayalam Cinema is an extension of this trend. Our new service will deliver an uninterrupted flow of the best movies to ensure an enjoyable TV viewing experience for the subscribers. We are delighted to collaborate with Asianet to make this service come alive for our subscribers.”

“Over the years, Asianet has forged a special place in the hearts of Malayalam-speaking audiences. We always strive to identify new ways to take our rich and engaging content offering to newer viewers and are delighted to work with Tata Sky to launch this new service.” said Kevin Vaz, CEO - Infotainment, Kids & Regional Entertainment Channels, Star & Disney India.

To further spread the word on the launch of this platform service, Tata Sky collaborated with South India’s popular rock fusion band, Masala Coffee. Known for their folk fusion mixes and compositions for films like Uriyadi and Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, Masala Coffee’s original composition for Tata Sky Malayalam Cinema is a Nadan Pattu folk style peppy and upbeat number that is bright and cheery and brings out the perfect essence of the offering.

Commenting on their association with Tata Sky, the band said “We are thrilled to have teamed up with Tata Sky for the launch of their new service Malayalam Cinema. We had a great time creating the track which is a unique type of local folklore known as Nadan Pattu which celebrates the spirit of Kerala. The service offers some exciting set of titles and we are eagerly looking forward to it.”

Tata Sky Malayalam Cinema strengthens the bouquet of regional cinema services for Tata Sky that offer uninterrupted and high-quality entertainment, thereby catering to the growing demand for regional movie content. As a part of this endeavour, the regional bouquet already includes 8 services – Tata Sky Kannada Cinema, Tata Sky Gujarati Cinema, Tata Sky Telugu Cinema, Tata Sky Tamil Cinema, Tata Sky Bhojpuri Sanima, Tata Sky Bangla Cinema, Tata Sky Punjab De Rang and Tata Sky Marathi Cinema.