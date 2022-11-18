Rivaah by Tanishq joins hands with Disney+ Hotstar

With the onset of the Indian wedding season, Tanishq and Disney+ Hotstar have come together for an all-new show The Great Indian Bride.

The series featuring five Real Brides has been conceptualised and created by Disney+ Hotstar CreativeWorks (the branded content & creative studio of Disney+ Hotstar) and Rivaah by Tanishq (the dedicated wedding jewellery sub-brand of Tanishq).

This series features 5 Great Indian Brides, handpicked from different communities and regions of India and Rivaah by Tanishq adorns them in stunning wedding jewellery as they share their awe-inspiring journeys and powerful stories with actress Shriya Pilgaonkar, and get styled and shot by a team of India’s ace Bollywood artists led by Ami Patel.

The Great Indian Bride shines upon a light on the emotional and personal transition experienced on their big day. The Great Indian Bride showcases a unique emotional connection as it explores the idea of the Big Indian wedding.

The show brings before viewers the massive efforts that go into making their D-day special. From their make-up, styling, jewellery to the quintessential photography, the show cinematically captures how each element is interpreted in a community. From the Maharashtrian “Nath” to the Gujarati “Chandanhaar” to other regional and community-specific motifs, a bride’s wedding trousseau and its elements are demystified in Disney+ Hotstar’s ‘The Great Indian Bride’. In this show Rivaah by Tanishq brings forth the significance of each piece of jewellery in the bridal trousseau and presents fascinating details about the origin of these jewellery pieces.

Speaking on the launch of the show, Ranjani Krishnaswamy, GM- Marketing, Tanishq, Titan Company Limited, said, “#TheGreatIndianBride captures the beautiful, powerful, and real stories of the brides of today. Confident, poised, graceful, spirited these young women share their stories as they embark on their chosen journeys of togetherness. Their stories celebrate the richness of culture, the beauty of the jewellery that adorns this culture and our resplendent bride herself who consciously curates her signature style on her special day.

Sharing further details about the show, a Disney+ Hotstar spokesperson said, "At Disney+ Hotstar, we believe in working alongside brands to build a special bond with their consumers through effective storytelling. Our upcoming show, The Great Indian Bride, will help Rivaah by Tanishq build a deeper brand connection. It is a very relatable show that’ll strike a personal cord with potential consumers as it features the journey of real brides from across the country before their special day.”

