Orient Electric starts mobile van activity to increase brand awareness

Orient Electric Limited, part of the diversified USD 2.4 billion CK Birla Group, has started its mobile van activity in the state of Tamil Nadu to increase brand awareness and to reach out to smaller towns and rural markets. Orient Smart Mobile provides a display of its entire range of products including fans, home and kitchen appliances, coolers, water heaters, switches, lighting and switchgear products. It aims to reach out to the masses as well as to retailers and electricians and increase awareness for its product range. The mobile van, which will travel across key locations covering almost 40 towns in next 60 days, will also touch upon various electrical markets in the state.

Anshuman Chakravarty, Head Brand & Corporate Communication, Orient Electric said, “This is our first on-ground activity since the pandemic struck and we are quite excited about it. South India especially Tamil Nadu is one of our biggest markets and the brand is well recognised and respected in the state. We felt that there is ample opportunity to further increase our penetration in the state specially in tier 3 & 4 towns and upcoming hamlets and hence this Orient Smart mobile van activity. Our sales team members from respective location will accompany the van and explain the features and benefits of our products to the customers, retailers, dealers, and electricians. We are hopeful that this initiative will bring the brand closer to the customers while jumpstarting demand generation. Given the Covid-19 situation, we have put in place a detailed SOP for this activity and are taking all the precautionary measures”

Orient Electric’s Smart mobile van will travel to more than 40 cities and towns in the state for next two months, giving consumers the first-hand opportunity to experience the products. The plan is to further extend the activity in the summer season.