This Diwali, HP World Stores make space for local artisans

HP India has launched a short film “Thodi Si Jagah Bana Lo” to celebrate the festive spirit of Diwali.

The campaign film conceptualized by Simple Creative unveils heartwarming expressions of compassion and generosity to support traditional artisans and local businesses. The film emphasizes the unwavering importance of local artisans, serving as a reminder of their resilience over the years.

Commenting on the launch of the film, Prashant Jain, CMO, HP India, said: “Our continuous endeavor is to showcase inspiring stories, and the story of artisans is one of them which deserved attention from a wider audience, to showcase their art and scale their local products nationally. “Thodi Si Jagah Bana Lo” is a call for support for the local artisans that ignites a feeling of empathy and compassion. With this film, we intend to reinstate the presence of artisans, empower the artisan economy, and inspire the community to come together to support each other.”

Elaborating on the creative thought, Sainath Saraban, CCO, Simple Creative Inc, said. “For Diwali, this year we have created a film that is not just emotional and powerful, but one that travels from the screen into the real world. Through this initiative, we want the artisans who preserve the rich and magical culture of India to have the opportunity and the space to show you the beauty of their art and talent. Our creative thought this year ‘Dil Main Jagah Bana lo’ - beautifully demonstrates the fact, that the first place one needs to make room is in their own heart.”

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)