Jagran New Media’s HerZindagi expands into Tamil market

HerZindagi.com, a women's lifestyle website owned by Jagran New Media, is expanding into the Indic language landscape with the launch of its Tamil site. HerZindagi in Tamil brings to its readers an array of content tailor made for women, across the topics of fashion, beauty, shopping, recipes, travel, kitchen hacks, finance and more.

Speaking on the launch of the Tamil site, Bharat Gupta, CEO Jagran New Media, said, "Indian digital users are growing exponentially, especially from tier 2 and 3 cities. It is no surprise that 75% of that growth is coming from Indic language users, compared to a mere 3% of English language users in India. With a brand like HerZindagi, which has already won the trust of its readers in the Hindi heartland, it is the logical next step for us to take this exciting platform to the readers in the south of India."

Associate VP and Business Head of Health & Lifestyle verticals, Megha Mamgain, said, "Our teams are carefully studying the interests of Tamil readers and creating content that captures regional nuances, is relatable, accurate and a value add to the lives of our readers. We hope to serve this carefully created content to Tamil readers in India and across the world. Taking the learnings from the success of HerZindagi.com in Hindi, we are hoping to put the interest of Tamil women readers on center stage.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)