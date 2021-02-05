Orient Electric announces associate sponsorship in India-England series on Star Sports

The brand will be airing its ads for fans, air coolers, lighting and switchgear during live matches and non-live content on Star Sports channels in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu & Kannada

Orient Electric Limited, part of the diversified USD 2.4 billion CK Birla Group, has announced its associate sponsorship in the India v/s England series on Star Sports. The brand will be airing its ads for Fans, Air Coolers, Lighting and Switchgear during live matches and non-live content on Star Sports channels in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Anshuman Chakravarty, Head Brand & Corporate Communication, Orient Electric said, “There is a heightened excitement around the two-month-long bilateral series as India is locking horns with England just after its historic Test series win against Australia. As a brand, we have a longstanding connect with cricket and this association presented itself as a natural fit at the time as peak consumer season is around the corner. The expected higher viewer turnout for this series on TV on account of increased telecast days including the pink ball Test match will help us to better leverage the association. We will be airing our ads for Fans, Air Coolers, Lighting and Switchgear to give an overall brand awareness. We are certain that this association will increase our brand visibility and recall and will give a boost to the sales teams and channel partners as we enter the season.”

The India vs. England series comprises of four Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is with the first Test starting on 5th February and the series ending with the last ODI on 28th March.

