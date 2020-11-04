Nickelodeon announces its 10th indigenous show

Nickelodeon has sustained the No. 1 rank for the 6th year in a row. After achieving immense success with other home-grown IPs like Motu Patlu, Pakdam Pakdai, Shiva, Rudra, amongst others, Nickelodeon is all set to venture into yet another untapped space. Post the resounding success of 9 IPs, the franchise is now set to introduce the first ever spooky-comic series in the category with the launch of their 10th Indigenous IP -Lego presents “Happy & Pinaki - The Bhoot Bandhus” on SONIC.

Produced by Tavrohi Animation, the show is fast paced, entertaining, spooky, combined with comedy which will take the young viewers on an adventurous joy ride starting November 9th at 11:30 AM.

Taking the kids into a new world of fun, the show will portray an unusual family of ghosts, who adopt the central character of the show – Pinaki and raise him as one of their own. The high-octane comedy combined with some “Bhootbaazi” will take the viewers on a laughter ride with mysterious and hilarious stories of Pinaki and Happy. The show will illustrate daily adventurous of Pinaki & Happy as the fun unfolds when the bhoot world meets the real world. The show is directed by Ankur Chauhan. Legendary Gulzaar saab has once again scripted lyrics for the title track of the show and the music is created by Simaab Sen. The unique spooky-comic, home-grown animated show from the house of Nickelodeon will further strengthen the franchise’s diverse content portfolio. With over 700 hours of content the franchise today has the largest, immersive and the most versatile local content library in the category. The coming year will see further scaling of the content library with over 100 + hours of content, expected to be added through new episodes and made for television movies.

Speaking about the success of the homegrown IPs, Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head – Hindi Mass Entertainment and the Kids TV Network at Viacom18: “Kids are at the center of our universe and understanding their evolving preferences and catering to their diverse entertainment needs is at the core of all our initiatives. With each passing year, we have identified white spaces and brought alive clutter breaking and pioneering series that have gone on to be category game changers and favorites amongst all our stakeholders -kids, parents and advertisers ensuring that we are the most loved No1 kids entertainment brand in the country. With the launch of our new show Pinaki & Happy-The Bhoot Bandhus on Sonic, we are set to once again enthrall our young viewers with an immersive and unmatched entertainment experience.”

Speaking about the 10th IP launch of the Nickelodeon franchise, Anu Sikka, Head – Content, Kids TV Network, Viacom18 said: “With the launch of our new show Pinaki & Happy -The Bhoot Bandhus, we are expanding our already popular programming catalogue to keep our young audience entertained. Each character and their traits are so carefully crafted that I’m confident that the Bhoot Bandhus will be thoroughly loved by the kids. The show promises to take kids into a new world of fun bringing to them first of it’s spooky-comedy series which takes them on a laughter ride when the bhoot world meets the real world. Over the years our adorable toons have formed an unbreakable bond with kids through the stories they tell and we are confident that that our young viewers will surely embrace the new characters and make them a part of their daily lives.”