National Geographic India’s ‘Postcards from Punjab’ chronicles the best of a new Punjab

The two-part documentary series explores the well-known as well as some unknown facts about the State of Punjab and how it has evolved to become one of the favoured tourist attraction

From being the food bowl of India to a state that is embracing rural, ecotourism and adventure, Punjab today, is fast emerging as one of the preferred destination for tourists. With its authentic and immersive storytelling, National Geographic India brings alive this journey through a documentary series titled ‘Postcards from Punjab’, to be aired on November 14th and 15th 2020 at 8.00 pm on National Geographic Channel India.

With breath-taking cinematography to showcase the hidden gems of Punjab, this two-part documentary series promises to be a visual delight for viewers and travel enthusiasts alike. In addition to showcasing the food and history, the documentary series goes on to highlight the wildlife, the wetlands and the opulence by exploring its tourist landmarks. Through the series, the viewers also experience a wide gamut of Punjab’s offerings, spanning its rural culture, high-tech museums and famed destinations that have been a part of the state’s traditions.

“At National Geographic, our distinct style of storytelling has the power to transform the way we look and understand the world. With this series, we have captured the story of Punjab through our unique lens; accompanied by stunning visuals and a powerful narrative to portray a completely unexplored side of the state”, said a National Geographic spokesperson.

“Over the years, Punjab has evolved to become a state that travel aficionados have come to admire and love. With the two part series ‘Postcards from Punjab’, we wanted to highlight the newer and lesser-known facets of some of its gems steeped in the rich history of the state and we are happy to have partnered with National Geographic India to bring this to life”, said Sanjay Kumar (IAS), Additional Chief Secretary - Tourism & Cultural Affairs, Directorate of Tourism, Government of Punjab.

National Geographic India’s ‘Postcards from Punjab’ will air on November 14th and 15th, 2020, at 8.00 pm on National Geographic Channel India.