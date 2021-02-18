National Geographic India to take viewers to picturesque Arunachal Pradesh with new series

Arunachal Pradesh is known for its lush green hills, diverse tribes, and rich vibrant culture and now National Geographic, along with actor Radhika Madan, will be taking the viewers through this spectacle of nature and have them step into the world of beauty to discover some unique experiences exclusive to the wondrous place. The two-part documentary series titled Postcards from Arunachal will premiere on Arunachal Statehood Day - February 20th at 8.00 pm on National Geographic Channel India and Fox Life India.

The series documents the spiritual and wondrous journey of Radhika while exploring the varied destinations spread across the state. With spectacular cinematography showcasing picture-perfect mountains and tranquil lakes; Radhika, through the immersive National Geographic style of storytelling, also shares her experiences of feeling the peace and calmness at the monasteries, exploring the diverse handicraft tradition and understanding the rich deep culture of the harmonious tribes living in the state. From highlighting the exotic flora and fauna exclusive to the state to bustling markets amidst the serene hills, extreme sports to adventurous camping in Ziro Valley; viewers will get a taste of the simplicity of the exquisite beauty of this state through this series.

“At National Geographic, we harness the power of storytelling, technology and stunning visuals to push the boundaries of exploration and provide a deeper understanding of a place. With this documentary series, we have showcased the beauty, serenity and vibrancy that Arunachal Pradesh has to offer to give our viewers an opportunity to understand and appreciate the wonders of the state. We are happy to have Radhika Madan as the host; making the experience more enriching and entertaining for our viewers,” said a National Geographic spokesperson

“Arunachal Pradesh as a state is truly a veritable treasure house of nature and culture and has a lot to offer to tourists from all over the world. From serene monasteries to beautiful mountains; deep-rooted traditions and tribes who live harmoniously together; we are happy to have partnered with National Geographic who along with Radhika Madan have put together a series that is truly representative of the beauty of the state and we are happy to premiere it on a special day” said Pema Khandu, Hon’ble Chief Minister, Government of Arunachal Pradesh

Talking about her experiences and association with National Geographic India, Radhika Madan said, “The journey means so much more to me than just travel. This is my first ever solo trip and that made this shoot even more special. The gorgeous hills, the beautiful harmonic culture, the thriving and diverse wildlife truly made me fall in love with this place. I have always loved travelling but this time, I explored it through the lens of National Geographic India and they brought in their unique perspective, making this trip even more memorable. This film will always be close to my heart and I am thrilled that I get to share this experience with all my fans"

Postcards from Arunachal will premiere on February 20th, 2021 at 8.00 pm on National Geographic Channel India and Fox Life India

