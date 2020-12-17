National Geographic India wins Asia’s best infotainment programme in 2020

National Geographic India has achieved a new milestone and bagged Asia’s Best Infotainment Programme in 2020 for its made-from-home documentary – ‘Lockdown: India Fights Coronavirus’ at the prestigious Asian Academy Creative Awards, held recently in Singapore. Competing against the best of films from Hong Kong, Philippines, Thailand and Taiwan, the official entry from India won the award that recognises the best of the best works in content creation and media production from Asian countries.

With Lockdown: India Fight Coronavirus, National Geographic India took its authentic and immersive storytelling style a notch higher and stood in solidarity to salute the brave hearts by capturing their unique and inspiring stories. Directed without a single member of the crew stepping out of their houses, the team stitched together self-shot sequences and archival footage from the protagonists themselves to showcase an unseen and moving narrative of their daily battles. From the first line of defence to the unsung heroes, the documentary brought to life the pandemic from the eyes of India’s frontline soldiers and attempted to paint a complete picture as various Government and Non-Government Agencies came together to fight this deadly virus.

“For more than 132 years, National Geographic, has used the power of storytelling and technology to bring to you stories that enlighten and inspire. The film, is especially close to our heart as it acknowledges the heroic efforts adopted by the Coronavirus warriors to navigate through the pandemic. It’s enormously gratifying to have our work acknowledged at such a prestigious platform and we could not be more proud of this well- deserved recognition for our team,” said a National Geographic India spokesperson.