Movies NOW & MNX to premiere 'The Prodigy' and 'Child’s Play' this Halloween

Movies NOW and MNX is all set to simulcast the Indian Television premiere of The Prodigy and Child’s Play this Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 9:00 PM and 11:00 PM respectively.

The Prodigy, directed by Nicholas McCarthy is a twisted story revolving around a child, Miles (Jackson Robert Scott) whose disturbing behaviour signals that an evil, possibly supernatural being has taken control of him, forcing his mother, Sarah played by Taylor Schilling to investigate whether sinister forces are involved. Fearing for her family's safety, Sarah must choose between her maternal instinct to love and protect Miles and a desperate need to investigate what or who is causing his dark turn.

Lars Klevberg’s Child’s Play is a soul-stirring horror adaption of the 1988 film of the same name and is the reboot of the quintessential Child’s Play franchise. The thrilling plot is based on the cult favourite character, ‘Chucky’ as a Buddi Doll and his hearing-impaired master Andy played by Gabriel Bateman. The slasher flick creates a petrifying visual of a lively toy with the help of artificial intelligence and follows a family terrorized by a high-tech doll who becomes self-aware and subsequently murderous. Veteran actor, Mark Hamill is best known for his portrayal of Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars saga and voice of Joker in Batman: The Animated Series, has lent his voice for the doll Chucky.