Hershey's launches first-ever Halloween campaign in India

Hershey India Pvt Ltd., a part of The Hershey Company, has launched its first-ever Halloween campaign ‘#HersheyliciousHalloween’. Intending to carry on its global legacy of Halloween celebration, the campaign familiarizes its Indian audience with rituals associated with the festival.

Indians love to celebrate and come together for festivities. Halloween is one such emerging occasion, which is gaining popularity in India. Hershey, true its brand ethos of Celebrating Togetherness, with a portfolio of indulgent chocolates, is encouraging consumers to make their ‘First Halloween’, a ‘Hersheylicious Halloween’.

The campaign brings together multi-faceted elements that turn this unique occasion, into an adorable excuse for a celebration. The Halloween week will commence with a complete makeover of Hershey India’s social media pages featuring peculiar elements across its feed. The makeover will be followed by the launch of an endearing digital film, which encourages people, across ages, to come together and celebrate this occasion. The brand will also roll out 'Voice the Hershey's Monsters' contest encouraging its audience to remix the reel posted by the brand and get creative by adding voiceovers to it. The winners will be chosen by the audience and will stand a chance to win hampers and exclusive discount coupons from Hershey India.

The digital film by the brand for #HersheyliciousHalloween opens with a little kid preparing his ghost costume for Halloween and taking Hershey’s chocolates for trick-or-treating. He then goes around asking his society members for treats, albeit leaves non-reciprocated. Tired of his efforts, the boy is dejected. To his surprise, his neighbors, who had ‘tricked’ him by turning him away, come together, dressed to celebrate Halloween, over HERSHEY’s KISSES and delicious range of chocolates. The film is an expression of opening to new experiences and Hershey India depicts it beautifully. It is conceptualized by Dentsu Webchutney, directed by Isha Astha and produced by Zara Iman from Airvision Films.

