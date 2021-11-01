DDB Mudra Group reveals the real #ScaryFacts on Halloween

With this campaign, DDB For Good is inviting purpose-driven brands to collaborate and drive positive change in the world we live in

DDB For Good, a specialized business offering from the DDB Mudra Group, has launched an internal Halloween campaign, #ScaryFacts. It’s an effort to bring attention to some alarming facts with a collection of hard-hitting statistics shown in spooky visuals. With this campaign, DDB For Good is inviting purpose-driven brands to collaborate and drive positive change in the world we live in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DDB Mudra Group (@ddbmudragroup)

DDB For Good is focused on creating social impact. It partners with purpose-driven brands, ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) initiatives and social impact organizations, and harnesses the power of creativity to impact lives and create meaningful change.

Speaking on the initiative, Rahul Mathew, CCO, DDB Mudra Group said, “We’re using the occasion of Halloween to throw light on facts that make the world a scary place. And through DDB for Good we would love to partner with any brand who wants to make a difference and to make these facts less scary.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)