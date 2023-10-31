Halloween: Indian brands try every trick (and treat) from the marketing playbook
Experts weigh in on the spook-tacular marketing opportunity that is Halloween, which has been steadily bewitching Indian consumers
Over the past few years, Halloween, the popular American festival that celebrates the spooky side of things, has captured the imagination of Indian consumers. Costume parties and trick-or-treating practices have become commonplace and the trends are on the rise with every passing year. The fascination for the spooky is somewhat universal, which explains why the festival has so many takers in India.
Given the growing appeal of Halloween, brands big and small have been cashing in on the popularity of the fest in India, goading consumers to shop for the festival through marketing campaigns, services and offers.
Industry watchers say that the festival is too good an opportunity for brands to let go. Here's why Indian companies have been using every trick in the marketing playbook to make the most of this fest.
Ghoulishly good marketing opportunity
Halloween is a treat for the confectionery brands since one of the rituals of the festival is to hand out candies to children who come for trick-or-treating.
Cadbury, one of Mondelez India’s brands, has started a month-long, multichannel spookfest that allows fans to engage in scary shenanigans across digital, social, and on-ground platforms. Consumers have to scan the QR code on the special edition Cadbury Choclairs pack to enter the microsite and unlock the Ghost Cam.
The native brand Faasos of Rebel Foods, an online restaurant chain, has launched an exciting Trick or Treat Happy Halloween promotion. With every Faasos roll pack, customers may expect a chilling surprise due to varying product and pack activation.
This year, PVR INOX has also curated a line of movies for cinema enthusiasts to celebrate this eerie occasion like never before by announcing the Halloween Film Festival. From 27th October to 2nd November, PVR INOX will host a Halloween Film Festival across select multiplexes.
Many e-commerce platforms have also played around with their user interface to make the consumers experience the spooky vibes of Halloween.
Since parties are such a big part of the festival, alco-bev brands can't afford to sleep on it. Barcadi India, for instance, is hosting Halloween parties across various cities and will be activating a marketing initiative at over 250+ outlets across 14 cities in the country.
Even OTT platforms such as Netflix, and Disney+Hotstar among others have curated a Halloween-special content lineup for the Indian audience during this time of the year.
Under the West's spell
Sameeksha Uniyal, Brand Lead - Brand Bacardi (India & SEA) said that social media has exposed Indians to global festivals and Halloween is one of them. She said, “It was not that big a few years ago but when we did it for the first time, the response was fabulous and the GenZ's were excited about it.
"This builds a connection It has become an important event in how we bring and keep GenZs and even people together. Everyone gets excited about new experiences and since this is still catching up, people are open to it."
Viren Razdan, Managing Director, Brand-comics, opined that the last decade has witnessed a transformative impact on our social, cultural and habits, largely driven by global media and entertainment. He noted that Western festivals - with low to no understanding, have quickly become social occasions. "Halloween is a great example of shallow understanding but quick ramping up on the social trend charts," he said.
Naturally, marketers have been quick to read this underlying change. "They have aggressively adapted to this tune to create these occasions. Valentine’s Day a decade ago had few coy takers but is now a full-blown multi-level marketing campaign with all categories jumping into the bandwagon," he pointed out.
To explain how festivals like Halloween are making their way into the Indian way of life, Lloyd Mathias, brand expert, named the major factors: increased globalisation, international travel and social media. "A couple of generations ago, the bulk of Indian consumers lived within the Indian geography. Now, there is so much more mobility, people are moving overseas, they're travelling, and they've got friends and relatives abroad," Mathias noted.
"Thanks to social media, a lot of these festivals are being amplified globally. It started way back with Valentine's Day and now Black Friday, Thanksgiving, Halloween, a lot of these festivals are beginning to be picked up and celebrated globally.”
Sumanto Chattopadhyay, former Chairman and Chief Creative Officer, 82.5 Communications, Ogilvy Group, and independent creative spoke about this opportunity for brands to capitalize on. He said, “For brands, this is simply a ready-made opportunity to sell more merchandise. Remember that Christmas celebrations as we know Coke popularised them in the US. Similarly, marketers in India will embrace not just our traditional festivals but the foreign ones as well -to piggyback on them to raise the salience of their brands and to make their cash registers ring”, he added.
Bewitching the millennials and the Genzs alike
Most of the Halloween marketing is targeted at millennials and the Genz who have grown up consuming Western content on TV and OTT. They are more familiarised with Western festivals than the cohorts that came before.
GenZs are also becoming power purchasers, making brands latch on to them during these festivals, said Uniyal. She added, “As GenZs are early jobbers as well and are going to stay longer with the brand, brands are starting to get them.”
Sharing his view on why India is so keen on celebrating such festivals, especially the GenZ, Chattopadhyay said, “Thanks to the international programming that GenZ watches, they have become familiar with Western festivals like Halloween. English-medium schools have also started celebrating these holidays.”
“Gen Z’s are the primary audience but not to forget millennials as well, because millennials are also bigger spenders," reminded Mathias. "Gen Z’s are younger, and therefore they have a limited spending potential. Riding on these festivals allows for a wide range. I would say Gen Z's yes, but certainly a lot of millennials are also being targeted.”
Spook-tacular even in small towns
One may think Halloween has takers only in Indian cities, but small towns have also been taking a fancy to the spooky fest. Industry experts said that internet penetration has helped in fanning the flames of Halloween.
Talking about the mediums through which brands reach their target audience and how it is penetrating smaller markets, Samit Sinha, Founder and Managing Partner at Alchemist Brand Consulting, says, “The principal medium to reach GenZ is the smartphone and on platforms like Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat as well as on OTT channels. Smartphones are fairly ubiquitous in India and have high penetration even in the lower-tier towns and even some of the relatively prosperous villages.”
Uniyal said that in the age of social media, the geo-dynamics are diluting. People are not constrained to geographies anymore. She said, “Social media also plays a critical role, and as social media companies have become stronger, it has become easier to tap into different generations. We are going beyond markets, in the last three years the geo dynamics have changed and they will further dilute over time.”
Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy share the magic behind Dil Chahta Hai's iconic tune in Spotify ad
35 local and global artists have come together for the music platform's 'Feel The Music' campaign
By Tanzila Shaikh & Nilanjana Basu | Oct 30, 2023 11:29 AM | 2 min read
Listen to This Article
Spotify Premium has launched ‘Feel The Music’, a campaign that brings listeners closer to their favourite artists by bringing the moments of music creation to the forefront. There are over 35 local and global artists whose behind-the-scenes footage of recording and performing songs will be a part of the campaign.
“Music making is an art that takes numerous hours, practice sessions, artists, instruments, and emotions. As listeners, we come to love that music and artist, but often do not know the effort that went into making that song - the passion, the hard work, the love, the pain. The new Spotify Premium campaign,‘Feel The Music’, is about that creative process, so that listeners truly feel connected to the songs in the best way possible”, said Neha Ahuja, Director of Marketing - India, Spotify.
The first film to go live today features Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy for Dil Chahta Hai. Released in 2001, the song and film score sounds still as fresh today, and the video takes the listeners through how the trio brought the title track together. Over the coming weeks, Spotify will release more films that will be featured on digital platforms and in movie theatres, and static creatives that will feature on outdoor media.
Other artists included in the campaign are Alan Walker, Anirudh Ravichander, Anuv Jain, Arijit Singh, Armaan Malik, A.R. Rahman, Asees Kaur, Badshah, BTS, Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh , DIVINE, Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Jasleen Royal, Jonita Gandhi, Jubin Nautiyal, KING, K S Chithra, Manoj Muntashir, M M Keeravaani, Neeti Mohan, and Nimrat Khaira.
Hyundai’s ‘6 hai toh safe hai’ campaign intends to set a safety benchmark: Virat Khullar
Khullar, AVP and Vertical Head of Marketing, Hyundai Motors, lets us in on the carmaker's latest marketing campaign, media mix, product launches and more
By Tanzila Shaikh & Nilanjana Basu | Oct 30, 2023 9:37 AM | 4 min read
Listen to This Article
Keeping passenger safety at the centre, Hyundai Motors has made six airbags the standard in its entire lineup, announcing it with a marketing campaign ‘6 Hai Toh Safe Hai’.
Virat Khullar, AVP and Vertical Head of Marketing, Hyundai Motors, told exchange4media how the brand saw the marketing campaign as an opportunity to set a safety benchmark for the industry and the media mix it leveraged to ensure that and more.
Here are the excerpts:
What led to this new campaign ‘6 Hai Toh Safe Hai’? How does it reflect what your consumer is looking for?
Customer safety is a very important parameter for cars and has been a mission at Hyundai under the name safety for all and our purpose has been to democratise more and more safety features for our Indian consumer.
In early October, our company made six airbags mandatory across all 13 models that we produced and across every variant of those cars. This was a massive step. One of our flagship sedans, the Hyundai Verna, got a five-star global NCAP safety rating. Based on that, we came out with a campaign ‘6 Hai Toh Safe Hai’. We wrapped it around the World Cup and the festive season.
We got a three-pillar strategy for safety. The aim is to have some features that are available at the top of the line of our products. The big reason behind the campaign was we got six airbags coming across all our versions. From October 1, any car we produce for the Indian market will have six airbags as the standard and it will continue for all our future products and upgrades.
The aim was to make a big announcement around it as it is an opportunity to set a safety benchmark and that is how our creative agency came up with the tagline ‘6 Hai Toh Safe Hai’. In the world of cricket, if it’s a six, it is the biggest number you can get and it crosses the boundary line so it is very safe. We have come out with three TVCs.
What is your marketing strategy and media mix to advertise the campaign?
Beyond products, this is one of the large campaigns that we are doing this year. We are going with television, where we are doing impact properties. We are principal partners on Kaun Banega Crorepati and Bigg Boss 17, the top two reality properties in India. In cricket, we have taken the CTV route so we are targeting a kind of niche premium audience by doing active spotting on CTV.
On the digital side, a large campaign is running for one and a half months. We are also doing very strategic print, so after the next day of every India cricket match, you will see key newspapers carrying our half-page ad on the sports page. So we are doing TV, digital and print. We have not done any outdoor advertising for this campaign.
Can you please share your marketing and advertising budget for this campaign?
I would not be able to give a specific number but it is one of the large, if not the largest, campaigns we are doing this year. I am not comparing it with a product launch because that has a very different approach but it is a large-budget campaign with three media (TV, digital, print) being actively used.
How is the festive season coinciding with the World Cup this year turning out for Hyundai? What are your expectations?
We have been running a strong year-on-year performance till September. It is a bit early to comment on the festival. We have just come out of Navratras which has been very decent for us. I would not pick out a number to show year-on-year performance but we are very happy where we are on the sales numbers. It is as per our objectives but we have had a good decent festive time as we speak. Let the whole chunk go out and then we will get a bigger sense of how it played on a Y-o-Y basis. The numbers look very encouraging for us.
Are any new launches coming up?
Not looking at any launches this year. We have already had seven launches since January this year. Let us look at how 2024 comes out. In the next four months no new launches.
Storytelling in the era of AI & automation presents new possibilities: Shailja Saraswati
Saraswati, Chief Content Officer at Omnicom Media Group, talks about the intricate balance between human creativity and artificial intelligence
By Tanzila Shaikh & Nilanjana Basu | Oct 28, 2023 11:45 PM | 11 min read
In the dynamic realm of content marketing, where innovation meets strategy, Shailja Saraswati, the Chief Content Officer at Omnicom Media Group, India, stands as a beacon of expertise. In this in-depth conversation, Saraswati shares insights into the pivotal role of storytelling, the impact of cutting-edge technologies, and the intricate balance between human creativity and artificial intelligence.
Excerpts
What in your opinion makes for compelling and engaging content in today's digital age?
Content creation in the digital age is a multifaceted process. To make successful content solutions in today's age, one needs to delve deeper and understand the brand's audience, objectives, consumer passions, journey, and other vital metrics. There are instances where, in a single campaign, we might need to create, collaborate on, or curate content that adds real value while aligning with the brand's strategic goals. This includes amplifying content across different platforms, especially against the backdrop of today’s ever-evolving social media landscape.
Arresting audiences’ attention and piquing their interest effectively entails a variety of approaches that involve authentic storytelling, emotional and visual appeal, humour, interactivity, personalization, and data-driven insights. To generate engaging and relevant topics, it is equally important to partner with influencers, conduct original research, and utilize diverse formats and mediums. Ultimately, I believe these form the key elements for crafting compelling and engaging content in the age of digital.
How does the agency stay ahead of content trends and technological advancements to keep the content strategy innovative and relevant?
At Omnicom Media Group, we have always made it a priority to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to content trends and technological advancements to keep our strategy innovative and relevant. Through our Omnicom Group Content and activation practices, we harness our available resources - technology, commerce, digital expertise, and creative capabilities to provide clients with modernized content solutions. These include strategic guidance, digital activation, and advanced analysis, all with a focus on delivering a positive return on investment (ROI).
We have had the pleasure of collaborating with exceptional forward-leaning global and local brands like Apple, Mercedes, Diageo, Royal Enfield, Volkswagen Group, Nissan, Renault, Nivea, Philips and Acko - helping craft impactful content solutions across diverse channels and platforms, with a sharp focus on achieving tangible business results.
At every stage of the journey, our approach is grounded in three core principles-
Adaptability: We respond with pace to evolving client and audience needs, leveraging data and insights to continually optimize campaign performance.
Integration: As a globally integrated practice, we harness the scale and local expertise within Omnicom Media Group. Collaborating with agencies and partners, we deliver holistic solutions spanning media, content, creative, digital, social, experiential, and commerce.
Innovation: Our steadfast commitment to driving innovation ensures we seek new ways to create value and stand out from the competition. Embracing emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Anamorphic, 3D Projection Mapping, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and Blockchain enables us to enhance our offerings.
Can you share a specific example of a successful content campaign the agency has run and the strategy behind it?
The ethos of Omnicom Group's Content Practice is seated in driving innovation and content strategies that cultivate resonance for brands in today's dynamic marketing environment, and a testament to this are some of the recent award-winning campaigns brought to life for our roster of clients. These activations and partnerships have been strategically executed to reinforce brand values and create impactful experiences. Some notable examples include:
Škoda Auto India celebrated its journey of 20 glorious years in India with an innovative 'Conquering the Unconquerable' campaign. To highlight the brand's commitment to consumers, we created a never-seen-before 3D projection for the brand at the iconic Rohtang-La at a staggering altitude of 10,942 feet. Besides the impressive execution, we succeeded in growing the UBA by 100 BPS.
The grand launch of HSBC Global Private Banking called for a tapestry of resonant experiences and so we curated an event centred around a private garden concept, fostering progress and growth. It featured the renowned chef, Julien Royer, of the three Michelin-starred modern French restaurant - Odette, cocktails curated by Masque, and a mesmerizing performance by the Blue Journey from Amsterdam involving projection mapping and choreography. This immersive experience showcased natural elements and left a lasting impact.
For Audi, we brought the brand's global digital IP - A Story of Progress to life, by celebrating individuals like Virat Kohli, Nayantara Jain, Dia Mirza, and Prateek Sadhu, who embody Audi's focus on luxury, design, sustainability, and technology.
To showcase Apple's product features; notably its camera technology, we partnered with India's visionary filmmaker, Vishal Bhardwaj, to shoot an entire film, Fursat, with an iPhone, highlighting the device's extraordinary capabilities. This innovative approach brought technology to the forefront and was amplified through hoardings.
For Mercedes-Benz, we aligned influencer marketing with the brand's image through the collaboration between Haute Wheels and designer Gaurav Gupta. The extravagant event celebrated the grand launch of the All-New E 53i Cabriolet, featuring stars and creating a memorable experience.
Last but not least, to extend HSBC's brand reach and establish a lasting presence, we welcomed Virat Kohli as the brand ambassador for HSBC India, both nationally and globally - a strategic move that significantly contributed to expanding the brand's awareness and affinity amongst Indian consumers.
How do you identify and understand the target audience for different content campaigns?
We are known to employ a range of customized strategies to thoroughly understand our target audience's specific requirements. These include conducting in-depth market research to gather valuable data on their characteristics and behaviours, collaborating closely with our clients to receive detailed product and audience briefs, leveraging data analytics and social listening tools to analyze which content formats connect with our audience and how we can improve it and conducting competitor analysis to unlock new opportunities and stay on top of emerging trends.
We also build buyer personas with the help of surveys and feedback collected from customers to craft effective content strategies, marking our commitment to deliver personalized content that delivers results by continually tracking user behaviours on various digital platforms and staying updated on cultural and industry trends to ensure our content remains relevant and engaging.
What strategies does the agency employ to enhance audience engagement and interaction with the content?
Our content and activation practices at Omnicom Group Content focus on creating memorable content that not only captures the audience's attention but also keeps them thoroughly engaged. Our strategy blends a combination of tactics, that include: Focusing on producing high-quality, well-researched and value-driven content tailored to specific audience segments and employing attention-grabbing headlines, multi-media elements, technologies and storytelling techniques, to craft visually appealing and relatable content.
We also encourage audience interaction which remains a vital priority for us. We achieve this with strategically placed calls-to-action and interactive elements (AI, AR, VR, 3D, and CGI) to keep consumers engaged.
Additionally, we actively promote our content on social media platforms and maintain a consistent publishing schedule with diverse content formats. Our commitment to continuous improvement ensures we deliver top-notch, industry-first, innovative yet timely results for our clients.
In your experience, what role does storytelling play in capturing and maintaining audience attention?
I could never stress enough about the importance of storytelling and what a pivotal role it plays in creating truly compelling campaigns today. Storytelling encompasses several key elements that contribute to capturing and retaining audience attention. Firstly, unexpected twists are
essential for maintaining engagement. A captivating story thrives on surprising plot developments and unexpected turns. When we consistently challenge audience expectations, we are able to leverage storytelling on a whole different level, keeping them intrigued and eager to discover what happens next.
Furthermore, relevance and relatability are vital aspects of effective storytelling. Crafting a narrative that connects with the audience's needs, aspirations, and dreams enables them to resonate and empathize with the characters and their struggles. This connection fosters a sense of investment and genuine care, making the content more impactful and memorable. The use of rich detailing is another powerful tool in storytelling.
Employing specific and vivid language to describe settings, actions, and emotions, helps content creators transport the audience into the narrative. This immersive experience allows the audience to visualize and emotionally connect with the story on a deeper level. Emotional depth is the cornerstone of compelling storytelling. By evoking a heady concoction of potent emotions, such as excitement, fear, amusement, or genuine emotional engagement, stories have the power to leave a lasting impact on the audience. Emotionally resonant content creates a memorable and meaningful connection, enhancing the overall impact of the campaign.
What are some common challenges faced by media agencies regarding content creation, and how do you address them?
In a media agency, the content function encounters challenges across fronts such as, the need to stay agile, adapting with pace to emerging trends and audience preferences, navigating evolving platforms, reducing customer churn, measuring ROI, scaling content production and streamlining workflows, among others. Over time, we have struck a balance of addressing these by leveraging data and technology while embracing interactive and immersive content to deliver impactful solutions. Furthermore, employing innovative methods such as authentic storytelling, optimizing influencer plans, maintaining authenticity and transparency, adopting a multi-channel approach, and consistently nurturing relationships with influencers and partners is key to circumventing these concerns.
With the rise of technologies like AI and VR, how do you see them shaping the future of content creation and consumption?
In my opinion, the future of storytelling in the era of AI and automation presents a range of possibilities. One scenario involves AI-assisted innovation, where AI tools enhance human creativity, allowing for greater speed and efficiency in content development. Collaboration between humans and machines, if implemented for the right purposes, offers possibilities to scale productivity. On the other hand, there are concerns about the monopolization of creativity by machines, potentially overshadowing human-generated content and stifling genuine innovation.
A critical question in this scenario is how to maintain authentic human creativity. We should remember that it ultimately boils down to striking the right balance between human and technological involvement, which has the potential to yield remarkable results. AI can assist and enhance human creativity rather than replace it. Alternatively, a scenario emphasizes the value of human-made content, showcasing a societal pushback against algorithmically generated content. It recognizes the unique dynamism of human creators and places a premium on authenticity and the human touch. These scenarios demonstrate the potential impact of AI on storytelling and highlight the importance of balancing automation with the distinct abilities of human creators.
Are there any specific innovative technologies the agency is exploring to enhance content delivery and user experience?
Omnicom Media Group is committed to leveraging innovative technologies to enhance content delivery and provide an exceptional user experience. Among our notable technologies, Annalect offers in-depth data and analytics solutions, including audience segmentation and media optimization. Additionally, Omni Studio - OMG's precision marketing and insights platform is designed to identify and define personalized consumer experiences at scale to drive superior business outcomes for clients across different practice areas, including creative, CRM, and media.
Further enhancing Omnicom Media Group's tech stack is Omnifluence, a full-stack influencer marketing platform, which helps ensure brand safety, alerts on fake accounts, measures influencer suitability through a score, tracks influencers' past content creation and brand associations, and seamlessly facilitates communication and execution management.
How do you analyze data and user feedback to iterate and improve content strategies for future projects?
The key to analyzing data and user feedback effectively is the ability to adapt and evolve based on the insights gained from data and feedback, resulting in strategies that consistently meet audience expectations and business goals.
At Omnicom Media Group, we harness the power of our precision marketing platform - Omni, in combination with data analysis and insights powered by capabilities from within the Group - to strengthen our content strategies. As Omni excels in audience segmentation, media optimization, and dynamic content adjustments, we find ourselves more inclined towards harnessing it to deliver improved content strategies for projects. Likewise, OMG's Annalect offers vital insights, such as brand awareness and engagement metrics, with tools like the Content Effectiveness Index (CEI).
Based on your experience, what do you believe is the future of content marketing, and how can businesses prepare for it?
The ever-changing content landscape is accelerating toward a future defined by personalization, immersive experiences, the ascendancy of video, voice-driven search, and a relentless pursuit of authenticity.
In anticipation of these transformative trends, brands and content practices alike need to continue to invest and focus on data and analytics, wholeheartedly embrace emerging technologies, coupled with a laser focus on the caliber and relevance of our content, formulation of a multifaceted approach, foster a strong partner ecosystem while nurturing of invaluable relationships with people of influence and of course, an unyielding spirit of agility and adaptability to pivot to a bold new tomorrow with confidence and innovation.
Vicks sings a paean to India in sign language
The film has been released in collaboration with ‘India Signing Hands’ - an organization dedicated for the deaf community of India
By Tanzila Shaikh & Nilanjana Basu | Oct 28, 2023 9:18 AM | 3 min read
Listen to This Article
Vicks Cough Drops has launched a special Indian Sign Language version of the #VicksKholIndiaBol Cheer Anthem in collaboration with ‘India Signing Hands’ - an organization dedicated to promoting Education, Awareness, and Accessibility for the Deaf Community in India.
Vicks Cough Drops has always been known for its campaigns highlighting how it has enabled Indians to speak up in critical moments of life without any khich khich. Earlier this month, Vicks Cough Drops joined hands with cricket icon Yuvraj Singh to unveil its new #VicksKholIndiaBol Cheer Anthem celebrating our nation’s boundless enthusiasm for cricket and enable 142 crore Voice champions to cheer for their team this cricket season.
Sahil Sethi, Category Leader – Personal Healthcare, P&G India stated, "Our #VicksKholIndiaBol anthem in collaboration with Yuvraj Singh, aims to inspire millions to cheer aloud with a khich khich free voice and support their team this cricket season with a josh like never before. Towards ensuring that no cheer goes unheard, we are delighted to launch a special version of this anthem in Indian Sign Language in collaboration with India Signing Hands for the 6.3 crore hearing-impaired cricket fans. Directed, performed, and edited by enthusiastic members of the hearing-impaired community from India Signing Hands, in collaboration with Vicks India, the sign language version brings together this special community of fans in cheering through their gestures, and celebrating their passion for the game.”
Mr. Alok Kejriwal, Founder & CEO – India Signing Hands shared, “It's crucial to recognize that the individuals of the deaf community possess extraordinary talents, just like anyone else. However, due to the physical constraints, they often find themselves and their voices hidden from the larger narrative of the society. Vicks has been a household brand for many of us, and we were so excited to be approached by Vicks Cough Drops to create this fun anthem in Indian Sign language to enable the deaf to also join in to cheer during this cricket season. The experience was incredibly moving. The participants, who often struggle to express themselves, found their voices through the anthem. They felt empowered, and the recording process became a memorable journey for many, filled with emotion and joy. We applaud Vicks Cough Drops for this inclusive effort and thank Yuvraj for his enthusiastic support.”
The anthem features passionate fans from the community and Cricket icon Yuvraj Singh himself grooving to the lyrics using the Indian Sign Language.
“I enjoyed learning and performing the #VicksKholIndiaBol anthem in Indian Sign Language. I thank Vicks and India Signing hands for this opportunity to connect with this very special community of cricket fans,” said Yuvraj Singh while sharing his experience.
Centrum OstoCalcium urges women to take care of their bones in new campaign
The TVC highlights the vital role that strong bones and overall well-being play in unlocking the true potential of women’s lives
By Tanzila Shaikh & Nilanjana Basu | Oct 30, 2023 7:30 AM | 2 min read
Listen to This Article
Centrum OstoCalcium, marketed by Haleon (erstwhile GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare) has announced the launch of the new television campaign, ‘Do Haddiyon Ko Dum with OstoCalcium’. This campaign is aimed at inspiring women to take charge of their health and embrace life's limitless possibilities by taking care of their bone and joint health. Centrum OstoCalcium is a tasty chewable tablet suitable for the convenient supplementation of Calcium and Vitamin D in adults.
In India, 9 out of 10 women in have Vitamin D deficiency[1], and 2 out of 3 women have Calcium deficiency[2]. These deficiencies may lead to weak and porous bones. According to Centrum Women’s Health Survey 2023 in collaboration with KANTAR, poor bone health is one of the top issues faced by Indian women[3].
With this campaign, Centrum OstoCalcium tells Indian women to live timelessly and enjoy life to the fullest by keeping their bones and joints healthy. The TVC highlights the vital role that strong bones and overall well-being play in unlocking the true potential of women’s lives at different life stages. It emphasizes the improved quality of life that healthy bones and joints can provide. With this TVC, Centrum highlights the need of Calcium and Vitamin D in a woman's life, whether it is a young athlete aiming to break barriers, a mother managing her family's needs, or a woman simply enjoying life’s playful moments.
Commenting on the TVC launch, Ms. Anurita Chopra, Head of Marketing, Haleon ISC, said, "The latest TVC from Centrum OstoCalcium reflects our unwavering dedication to empowering women in placing their health as a paramount need. In Indian households, women often stand as the backbone of their family's health. Nonetheless, they usually neglect their personal well-being for the sake of their families.
Commenting on the need for Indian women to prioritize their bone and joint health, Ms. Garima Gupta, Category Head – Vitamin & Mineral Supplements, Haleon ISC, said, “Our goal is to instil a sense of empowerment in women by narrating tales about tenacity, perseverance, and triumphs, empowering them to take charge of their own wellness journey. This journey begins with fundamental nutrients such as calcium and vitamin D, which play a pivotal role in maintaining strong and healthy bones."
Our strategy is to target younger audiences through Sports: Rajiv Dubey, Dabur
The Head of Media at Dabur India spoke exclusively to exchange4media on the World Cup, associating with Indian Idol, the company’s digital spends and much more
By Tanzila Shaikh & Nilanjana Basu | Oct 27, 2023 8:57 AM | 6 min read
With quirky campaigns, memes and moment marketing, timed with the ongoing World Cup and particularly the India-Pakistan matches, Dabur India has got considerable consumer attention for its popular brands – Red Paste, Cool King Hair Oil, Chyawanprash, Dabur Vita and the recently launched Bae Fresh Gel toothpaste.
The 140-year-old company is going big on key sporting events, World Television Premiere (WTP) movies and reality shows. It is now gearing up to become the title sponsor of popular talent show ‘Indian Idol’ on Sony TV for the first time, shared Rajiv Dubey, who leads the media strategy at Dabur.
This shift in Dabur’s marketing strategy marks a departure from its previous preferences for daily soaps and other General Entertainment Channel programmes that cater to the masses.
In an exclusive interview with e4m, Dubey explains the company’s media strategy, his plans to renegotiate ad rates with TV channels, and experiments with AI tools for effective media planning.
Excerpts:
On ICC World Cup
With Rs 11,500 crore in revenue in FY23, the company spends close to Rs 700 crore annually on advertising and promotion. About 40 per cent of these spends are meant for TV media, largely general entertainment channels, as per the company’s financial report.
“If you consistently advertise on the same programmes and the same TV channels for four to five years, your reach remains limited to a specific audience. It doesn't allow you to connect with viewers who do not regularly watch television. Sports programming, on the other hand, provides a unique opportunity to engage with an entirely different and broader audience segment,” Dubey points out.
Elaborating on the shift in marketing strategy, Dubey emphasises, "Our objective is to expand our outreach to fresh, younger, and less TV-centric demographics. This approach enables us to engage with a diverse audience, some of whom may not be heavy consumers of television content. Consequently, it broadens our scope for business generation."
Sports consistently gets good rates, in terms of viewership (IPL 2023 was rated about 5 TVR), Dubey added. “We are expecting that the India matches of the ICC World Cup will rate pretty well. The last World Cup India matches rated over 9 TVRs and one is hoping that the viewership is close to that number. India-Pakistan matches are supposed to be rated even more than 9,” he said.
“These are big bets and are giving us a good return on investments. Our visibility across TV is going up,” he shared. “Hopefully, we will end up doing a good job in the business generation for our company.”
On Reality Shows
Dabur has been associated with Bigg Boss Hindi for seven seasons and with Bigg Boss Telugu on Star Maa as well.
“We have made significant investments in key properties in sports, films and impact TV programmes like Bigg Boss and Saregama. We are investing in ‘Saregama’ for the first time this year. All these efforts are to reach out to different sets of audiences.”
Dabur was one of the sponsors for the Star Parivar awards as well. “Star Parivaar award rated over 2.1 TVRs this time, probably the highest rated event show of this year,” says Dubey. Further capitalizing on its presence in talent shows, Dabur will soon announce its title sponsorship of “Indian Idol” on Sony TV, its first-ever association with the singing talent show, which is running for about two decades.
“Barring some reality shows, most Hindi GEC programs are rated 2 or even less than that. Moreover, their ratings are inconsistent,” Dubey noted, who now seeks to initiate a pricing discussion with the entertainment channels due to a drop in their ratings.
“We need to get down to the table and renegotiate the ad pricing of Hindi channels because it is not giving us as much ROI as it used to earlier. In contrast, the South, programming is doing phenomenally well with ratings of 8-10. The West, the East and even Punjabi channels are serving good content with high viewership. So, we have no issues investing our money in those programmes.”
“Hindi GECs are failing because of content fatigue. Fragmentation is also very high. Then there is a lot of volatility in terms of ratings,” Dubey said.
Dubey further noted, “Thankfully, Hindi channels are in the consolidation phase, for instance, the Zee-Sony merger and probably Reliance-Disney. We are investing in Sony programmes after a long time mainly for two reasons: it delivers unique programming like ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa’, ‘KBC’, ‘Indian Idol,’ and ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Besides, there are very different sets of viewers who watch those programmes.”
On association with WTP Movies
India is the third-biggest cinema market globally. The cinema industry is expected to clock 38 per cent growth in the next three years, as per PwC’s latest global Entertainment and Media Outlook 2022-26.
Dubey explains, “The World Television Premiere of Bollywood and Hollywood movies offer a good opportunity to reach out to people who will come and sample that movie only and then go out. Most of them are young.”
“Movies are rated very well in terms of viewership. ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Brahmastra’ were rated very well. ‘Oppenheimer’, ‘Barbie’, Gadar 2 and ‘Jawan’ also did well,” Dubey said, adding that Dabur plans to invest more in TV premiers of films.
On digital spends
Dabur was among the first FMCG firms to embrace digital platforms. About one-fourth of its ad spend is currently dedicated to digital advertising.
“If you take the entire digital ecosystem, which is display, video, social and e-commerce put together, it is roughly anywhere between 25-33% depending on the quarter and the year,” says Dubey when asked about the share of digital ad spends.
“Out of the Rs 40,000 crore digital ad spend in India, only about Rs 5,000 crore is going to display and video, a digital expert told me. The rest of the ad money is going into performance-led marketing, which gives you better ROI”, Dubey pointed out. “Hence, we are spending money on the eCommerce/performance led ecosystem in a big way. Our focus in digital is more performance-based, followed by video, content, influencers and then social media.”
Apart from using Generative AI for making ads, Dubey is also experimenting with AI tools to optimise marketing spends. Do ad agencies have a reason to worry?
