Movies Now, MNX & Romedy NOW curate movie marathon for Holi

Holi is a festival of many hues and happiness and adding to the fun and frolic, Times Hollywood Network’s channels Movies NOW, MNX, Romedy NOW is set to make the festival of colours more vibrant this year with a splash of entertainment all day long with an exclusive movie marathon on March 29, 2021.

‘Colour Blast’ on Movies NOW will take its viewers through a colourful viewing experience with a line-up of movies that are a treat to the eyes and joy for the soul. Starting from 9 AM to 9 PM, the day is set to be filled with unlimited excitement with some of the most popular Hollywood animated blockbusters including The Adventures of TinTin, Spider-Man – Into The Spider-Verse, Angels In The Attic, Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs among others.

‘Splash em’ Up’ on MNX will feature super hits like Mune, A Haunted House 2, Alvin & The Chipmunks: The Road Chip, Bio Momma’s House 2 among others, from 9 AM to 9 PM.

‘Colours of Romedy’ on Romedy NOW from 8 AM onwards will air some of the most entertaining movies like Alvin and the Chipmunks, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Hot Tub Time Machine 2 among others.

