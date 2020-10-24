MN+ and Romedy NOW to simulcast the Indian TV premiere of ‘Fast Color’ on Sunday

MN+ and Romedy NOW will simulcast the Indian Television premiere of the American supernatural movie, ‘Fast Color’ this Sunday October 25, at 1:00 PM and 9:00 PM.

Written and directed by Julia Hart, starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Lorraine Toussaint, and Saniyya Sidney, Fast Color narrates an inspiring story of redemption, recovery and healing, featuring three generations of strong women coming to terms with their special abilities. Set in the American Midwest, in a dystopian near-future, the movie allows space for questions and confusion. The story revolves around a woman named Ruth (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), who is forced to go on the run when her superpowers are discovered. She flees back to her family where she begins to mend the broken relationships with her mother and daughter and learns that the power she needed was inside her all along. With an introspective take on the superhero movie, Fast Color is a sci-fi film which exploits the superhero ethos, leaving audiences pondering at the end. The movie received praise for its visual style, performances, direction, and stimulating story.