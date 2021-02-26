Romedy NOW presents TV premiere of teen-drama film ‘The Sun Is Also A Star’

Romedy NOW is presenting a perfect reason to grab some ice-cream and a box of tissues for the much-awaited Indian Television premiere of American teen drama film, ‘The Sun Is Also A Star’ on Sunday, February 28 at 1:00 PM and 11:00 PM. Based on the New York Times bestselling 2016 novel from Nicola Yoon’s with the same name, ‘The Sun Is Also A Star’ is a modern-day story about finding love against all odds and explores whether our lives are determined by fate or the random events of the universe.

Directed by Ry Russo Young the movie stars Yara Shahidi as Natasha – a pragmatic girl from Jamaica, and the teen heart-throb Charles Melton as Daniel – a poetic Korean boy, who meet through a twist of fate and fall in love while on their journey to chase the ‘American dream’. Set in New York City, the teen-drama offers a heart-wrenching tale of young love while delivering an introspective take on what it means to be an immigrant in the United States in today’s age. As the lead characters struggle to be true to their heritage while also defining their American experience on their own terms and expectations, the movie explores a brand-new story of love, heartbreak and self-discovery.

Filled with romance and tragedy, The Sun Is Also A Star is a journey of two young immigrants delivering a story of courage and inspiration that breaks stereotypes and refuses to succumb to the pressures of society.

