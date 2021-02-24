‘Where’d You Go, Bernadette’ to premiere on MN+

MN+ the Gold Class of Hollywood Movies, will air the Indian Television premiere of ‘Where’d You Go, Bernadette’ on Sunday February 28, at 1:00 PM and 9:00 PM.
An adaption of Maria Semple’s best-selling novel with the same title, the movie directed by ‘Before Sunrise’ fame Richard Linklater starring Oscar awardee Cate Blanchett, is a candid story from the frontlines of motherhood, based on the character of Bernadette Fox. On facing a crushing professional setback and fraught transition into motherhood, once a rising architect – Bernadette is retreated into the confines of a boxed-lifestyle with her husband Elgie (Billy Crudup) and daughter, Bee (Emma Nelson). A coming-of-age narrative with quirky plot details highlighting the everyday challenges of a mother; while dealing with failures on the professional front, the movie showcases a woman’s journey towards self-discovery, love and motherhood.
