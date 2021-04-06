MN+ brings alive the magic of Oscars with ‘Academy Club’

The season of appreciating good cinema is here! MN+ the Gold Class of Hollywood Movies has announced ‘Academy Club’, an Oscar Special property. Every Monday to Thursday at 9 pm, ‘Academy Club’, a curated month long property will offer discerning viewers and cinema connoisseurs a stellar line-up of Oscar winning titles.

Ahead of the 93rd Academy Awards, MN+ ushers in the celebration and recreates the Oscar magic with a series of handpicked movies that defined cinema and displayed the sheer quality of the direction, writing, cinematography and performances. Making this an exclusive and memorable experience, Academy Club will feature curated 16 Oscar-winning titles including Hannah And Her Sisters, Dead Man Walking, Django Unchained, Call Me By Your Name, Midnight Cowboy, Irma La Douce, Some Like It Hot, Capote, West Side Story, Rain Man, Raging Bull and many more.

With ‘Academy Club’, MN+ is ready to indulge viewers in a gold class cinematic experience with some of the universally celebrated movies.

