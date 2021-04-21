Star ropes in four broadcast sponsors for 93rd Oscars

Star Disney India has roped in four broadcast sponsors for the 93rd Oscars property that will air live on Star Movies, Star World, Star Movies Select, and Star World Premiere on April 26 at 5:30 am. The awards will be aired once again on the same day at 8:30 pm. It will also stream live on Disney+ Hotstar.



According to a source, the four broadcast sponsors include Rolex, Philips, Mamaearth, and Accenture. The Oscars is an established property for Star and has a loyal viewership base. The 93rd Oscars ceremony will be broadcast at Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and international locations via satellite.



With the current situation in mind, the Academy has gone to utmost lengths to assure maximum safety of those attending. For the third year in a row, the 93rd Oscars will go host-free. However stars like, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, Halle Berry, Zendaya among others will be seen presenting.



With nominations announced almost a month ago, viewers are now on the edge to know the winners. India has a special moment this year with Priyanka Chopra’s ‘The White Tiger’ being nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category. The nomination comes in after almost 20 years since Lagaan.



The other film being closely watched is ‘Mank’ which has received a whopping 10 nominations leaving behind ‘The Father’, ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’, ‘Minari’, ‘Nomadland’, ‘Sound of Metal’ and ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ that have received 6 nominations each.

