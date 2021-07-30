BlaaZé to host 'Good Morning Chennai' on Radio One International

The rapper will be the 'breakfast host' for the show that will be aired every morning between 7 and 12 noon

Lakshmi Narasimha Vijaya Rajagopala Sheshadri Sharma Rajesh Raman aka “Blaaze” is the breakfast host of “Good Morning Chennai” at Radio One International in Chennai. Blaaze, the pioneer of Independent Rap music In India was born in Chennai & grew up in Zambia, before moving to the US, UK and finally back to Chennai over 15 years ago .

BlaaZé and Double Oscar and Grammy winner A R Rahman, have collaborated and delivered several blockbuster hits, including two songs as a lyricist/rapper on Slumdog Millionaire, and Vince Vaughn’s, ‘Couple’s Retreat’, in the international space

At home, from the BnB song in Bunty Aur Babli for Amitabh Bachchan, to the BABA Rap for superstar Rajnikanth, BlaaZé has worked on over 100 songs, including writing of the official UN Anthem For Poverty, Pray For Me, Brother again with AR Rahman.

In Hollywood, from featuring as a lyricist for Michael Bolton, to writing for Nicole Scherzinger, to collaborating as a Rapper/Lyricist with Coco Lee on the single, ‘No Doubt,’ which went straight to number 1 on the pop charts in 7 countries, the list is really huge.

Blaaze’s love for Radio began at the tender age of 7, by dedicating songs to his friends, and then hosted his show on Zambian Radio, besides a couple of other radio stations in India and Abroad.

Commenting on the new RJ joining the International station in Chennai, Mr. Ramesh Menon, CEO – Radio and Entertainment, HT Media Ltd and Next Mediaworks Ltd. said "I am extremely thrilled to welcome Blaaze to India’s largest international radio network. Blaaze is a brand in itself, with him joining Radio One we further establish ourselves as a brand to reckon with when it comes to international music and a global audience and further amplify our brand presence in Chennai."

Commenting on joining Radio One International in Chennai, Blaaze, Radio Jockey – Morning Show said “I am extremely delighted to be a part of India’s first & largest international radio network. I hope to start a memorable journey with Radio One International & connect with the lovely audience every morning from 7AM to 12PM.”

