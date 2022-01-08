Magnetic Backed Winkl Gets Acquired By Good Glamm Group

Winkl initially started off as a community for creators and pivoted into a full stack tech platform for influencer marketing and creator collaborations.

Rajeev Chitrabhanu’s venture Magnetic got involved with Winkl 3 years ago and helped the company with a strategy and a roadmap that would make the product strategically valuable.

It created a seamless solution for influencers to deal with multiple brands via the influencer app linking straight to the influencers bank account and on the brand side a seamless way to launch campaigns without any human interaction.

Now, Magnetic backed Winkl has got acquired by Good Glamm group. There is no doubt that Rajeev Chitrabhanu’s ability to spot emerging areas and top class founders and then help founders scale and create value remains unmatched.

It must be mentioned that Winkl helps brands & advertisers collaborate with creators at scale by leveraging a full stack technology platform that manages end-to-end process of influencer marketing and creator collaborations. Winkl is arguably the only full stack influencer marketing solution in India today.

Winkl initially started off as a community for creators and pivoted into a full stack tech platform for influencer marketing and creator collaborations. Today, Winkl has more than 50k+ creators available on demand, and another 1million in its database. It has worked with more than 150 brands across fashion, beauty, lifestyle, gaming, finance etc. Winkl witnessed a revenue growth of more than 10x through the pandemic and 5x in the last 12 months alone.

Winkl currently has a multi million dollar revenue run rate with a small team of 30 people.

“We partnered with Rajeev & Magnetic very early in our journey when we didn't even have a real business model and were still trying to get to product market fit. The association really helped us define our vision and strategy in a much more concrete way that has helped us scale massively thereafter”, said Rahul Singh, Co Founder, Winkl.

“Rajeev was also very helpful in making important connections in the industry and opening doors for us that helped us get early traction and revenue”, added, Nikhil Kumar, Co Founder

