mediasmart – Democratising multi-screen brand storytelling programmatically
Nikhil Kumar, Vice President - India, SEA & ME, mediasmart, talks about the company’s journey in India, marketing strategies, challenges in the advertising and marketing industry, and the road ahead
Can you elaborate on mediasmart's journey in India? How have your strategies helped the programmatic advertising platform and its clients brave the pandemic?
mediasmart was already a leading mobile programmatic platform in Spain, having started its operations in 2012. In March 2020, Affle and mediasmart joined forces to help advertisers in India and Southeast Asia. This brought great strategic merit wherein advertisers in this part of the world could now benefit from mediasmart's solutions for proximity marketing and incrementality.
One of the most distinguished solutions that we have brought to Indian advertisers has been around Connected TV (CTV) advertising. While CTV was already a growing phenomenon in the western part of the world, in the Indian ecosystem it was still fairly new. Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, audience content consumption changed. This led to increased CTV usage and new consumer behavior. CTV advertising in India quickly adapted to these changes, which is impressive.
When mediasmart launched its cross-screen and Household Sync solution during this time, it further strengthened how advertisers would launch CTV ad campaigns and gave an impetus to the adoption of this format. Brands could now supercharge their CTV ads and sync with ads on other connected devices in the same household, thereby making ads more engaging, effective, and highly relevant by personalizing them for specific audiences in the same household.
Some of our other key solutions have been centered around bridging the gap between the offline and online worlds, which to me, is highly relevant in the current post-pandemic ecosystem. As brands look for ways to drive-in store traffic, mediasmart’s Proximity Marketing and Location-based advertising solutions not only help in increasing brand awareness but also in the incremental lift.
Today, mediasmart operates as one of the leading advertising solutions providers across verticals and geographies with over 800+ clients and has won 24+ awards in Asia alone with multiple platform recognitions, making us a bespoke voice within the programmatic advertising landscape.
What are your views on the growth of CTV in India? How will it benefit brands and advertisers in the long run?
The CTV market in India has been growing at an impressive speed on the back of three key pillars - evolved and highly engaged audiences, household co-viewing across demographics, and discovery to purchase and beyond. The current reach of CTV is around 14-15 million households andwith cheaper internet data rates as well as competitive pricing and availability of Smart TVs, it is poised to reach 25 + million by 2025.
mediasmart’s India CTV 2.0 report released in 2022 unveiled interesting insights into CTV consumption in India, which has emerged as a family viewing phenomenon. Our first-party survey research found that 84% of households have more than 1 person watching CTV and 64% of the respondents claimed to prefer watching CTV together with families. The time spent on CTV viewing increased to 4 hours in 2022, up from 3.5 hours in 2021.
In fact, co-viewing is going to be a key driver for brands to connect with CTV users and make the most of the interactive CTV ads, along with the measurability it brings to a traditional medium like television. The ability to connect the journey from TV to mobile also empowers brands to improve brand recall and create meaningful experiences for the end user. In today’s hyper-connected omnichannel world, it’s important to create experiences that leverage how a single user can be reached across multiple channels and CTV gives advertisers that opportunity to build an efficient channel for omnichannel targeting.
What are the recent initiatives taken up by mediasmart to keep up with evolving consumer behaviours?
mediasmart’s solutions are always committed to offering more value to our advertisers by staying on top of changing consumer behaviors in the digital advertising landscape and responding to the needs of the end customers. As the average user gets more and more connected across devices, our solutions strive to integrate those consumer journeys across screens. Recently, we announced the launch of Digital Out of Home (DOOH) with Audience Sync solution, which is a powerful offering to bridge the gap between the physical and digital worlds.
On CTV, one of the ways in which we do this is with the household sync technology to reach users across multiple devices within the same household, including mobile, desktop, and CTV. We enable tracking across the user funnel, i.e, from exposure to all the way to user action. This solution enables advertisers to reach a granular audience and deliver consistent messaging, regardless of the device they are using. Another technological innovation we’re bringing to make advertising more appealing and meaningful is by focusing on increasing user awareness of advertisements. Our teams researched user engagement versus ad exposure, and developed methods to improve ad awareness through a feature that helps boost user engagement, and strengthen customer experience, to ultimately improve the ad viewing experience.
Another mediasmart solution helps app marketers tap into CTV’s potential for online advertising and market their apps to the audiences. This helps companies take advantage of CTV’s immense audience reach, building a channel that could bring a lot to the table for app promotion. With this solution, the audience does not need to manually search for the app, rather, app download QR Codes on CTV ads can take viewers from their TV screen to the app store with a quick smartphone scan. They are open to multiple targeting options, such as intent-based targeting, demographic targeting, and geo-fencing. These ads can capture data from each TV scan so you can stay on top of metrics such as unique and overall engagement, scanning location, and scanning device OS. This only means more substantial reach and awareness opportunities for app marketers.
By leveraging these initiatives, we help advertisers achieve their marketing objectives and drive higher volumes with lower CPMs. Our commitment to delivering value-added services makes us a leading demand-side platform, enabling brands to succeed in the evolving digital advertising landscape.
With the growing digital penetration, can you shed some light on the changing digital advertising landscape in brand advertising in India?
The industry has been gradually shifting to more measurable advertising spends and the COVID-19 pandemic played a catalyst, wherein more businesses adopted a digital-first approach/awareness to reach a more targeted & measurable audience impact.
For brand marketers in particular, the focus has surely gone beyond awareness. At present,there seems an equal discourse about the complete funnel impact and its measurement. Marketers are using a full-funnel approach to involve customers at every stage of the customer journey, from awareness to consideration to conversion. Additionally, we might observe a shift away from walled gardens towards more unified, transparent, programmatic-led attribution and implementation channels that are crucial for purchasing, serving, and tracking advertisements.
mediasmart has won several accolades like the MMA Smarties Wins and other recognitions for its exemplary services, can you shed some light on what makes mediasmart the best from the rest?
Innovation has always been at the vanguard of product development at mediasmart. With our cutting-edge technologies, we assist marketers in bridging the gap between their core objectives and the impacts they are looking for.
We are also moving towards a multi-screen audience approach, focusing on reaching the right audience, thereby making it platform/channel agnostic and minimizing ad fatigue/maximizing impact or ROAS.
We specialize in solving complex challenges, such as converting TV exposure to mobile action/intent; mobile exposure to driving store footfalls; layering data and targeting to give the optimal mix; and more. Our solutions are designed to minimize ad spillover and maximize engagement, delivering measurable results for our clients.
We utilized our location intelligence tech and weather-based innovation for Lotus Herbals which delivered phenomenal results. With the KFC campaign, our location precision targeting technology helped identify and engage a high-intent audience which resulted in a significant increase in footfall to the KFC store. Spotify enjoyed significant growth in app downloads and an incremental uplift in all key brand metrics with the help of our proprietary Household Sync technology.
Our tech capabilities like these have enabled us to build success stories across verticals & geographies. We believe in driving impact and thus in the last two years, we are grateful to have won multiple awards & recognitions in key categories like - Programmatic led advertising, Internet of things/connected devices, Mobile advertising excellence for cross-screen, Innovation-led digital campaign etc, to name a few.
What are the biggest challenges you foresee in the advertising and marketing industry in the near future?
Consumers are accessing content across a wide variety of channels and devices. Reaching their target audience is growing harder for marketers as the media landscape becomes more dispersed. A fresh and creative approach to media planning and measurement is required to address this challenge.
As the world transitions to web 3.0, more technologies are developed, and consumers are more conscious of how their data is used. With these technological advancements, transparency and ethics are set to become the benchmark between brands and customers.
The emergence of artificial intelligence and automation will be the other challenge. Brands need to incorporate these technologies into their marketing plans. Along with the creation of new tools and platforms, this will call for a change in knowledge and experience.
The global conditions around the risk of recession are factors that would impact advertising decisions. Marketers must carefully invest in technologies that maximize ROIs, reduce ad wastage, and offer omnichannel solutions for incremental impact. However, on a more promising note, India and Southeast Asia, the CTV trend is surely picking up momentum.
India is poised to reach over 25 mn+ CTV users while markets within South East Asia are also promising double-digit growths on the back of growing OTT consumption. On the other hand, new-age cross-screen advertising technologies are also gaining pace. DOOH Advertising Market is expected to Reach $55.23 Billion by 2030 in the APAC region. Connecting user journeys across screens will therefore be crucial to advertising choices, and companies that fail to do so run the risk of appealing to only one side of the equation. Therefore, at mediasmart, we believe in creating impact by integrating consumer journeys across screens - CTVs to mobile to DOOH & other connected devices.
Admattic expands into Vietnam, strengthening presence in Southeast Asia
Vietnam was chosen for its seventh office due to the significant number of partners the company has in the country
By NATIVE CONTENT | Mar 30, 2023 10:21 AM | 3 min read
Admattic, a reliable, publisher-driven, and brand-safe advertising solution provider, has opened its seventh office in Vietnam, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth journey. Founded in 2020, Admattic has grown to become a unique and trustworthy partner for both brands and publishers in the ad tech industry.
Admattic's primary focus is leveraging its in-app inventory to deliver the key performance indicators that its clients seek, whether that's driving sales, increasing brand awareness, or improving engagement with their target audience. Today, Admattic has over 150+ clients and works with more than 400+ partners globally.
The company has a strong presence globally, with offices in the USA, Mumbai, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Indonesia, and the UK. Vietnam was chosen for its seventh office due to the significant number of partners the company has in the country. With this, Admattic aims to better serve these partners, expand its reach to brands based in Vietnam, and build stronger relationships with its clients by establishing a physical presence in the country.
Speaking about their new office in Vietnam, Himanshu Pandey, COO, Admattic said, “Our new office in Vietnam marks a significant milestone in Admattic's global expansion strategy. We are excited to establish our presence in such a dynamic market and tap into the immense potential that Vietnam offers. With this new office, we are confident in our ability to serve our clients better and accelerate our growth trajectory as a global leader in the ad tech industry.”
The demand for advertising services in Vietnam has been on the rise, with the industry growing at a rate of 200%. Admattic sees this growth as an opportunity to tap into the growing demand and offer its expertise and solutions to help brands achieve their advertising goals in the country.
Chi Nguyen, Country Head of Admattic (Vietnam), mentions that Vietnam offers incredible opportunities which will help Admattic expand their operations in the region. Nguyen further adds that "Vietnam is a land of incredible potential and opportunity, and we are excited to expand our operations here with Admattic. With our commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, we look forward to bringing unparalleled value to businesses and consumers alike throughout this vibrant and dynamic country."
From left to right : Nguyen Viet Huy (Head of Demand, Vietnam), Himanshu Pandey (COO, Admattic), Chi Nguyen (Country Head, Vietnam), Xuan Long Dao (Head of Supply, Vietnam)
Admattic's journey so far has been filled with numerous highlights, including onboarding 150+ clients in less than 18 months, launching a global consumer insight tool, and closing successful ad tech events in Dubai, India, UK and beyond.
Buoyed by the huge demand and encouraging response from the clients, Admattic plans to expand its presence in the SEA, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and European markets. It is also working towards venturing into other verticals, such as gaming and the D2C industry, and looks forward to establishing more offices in the future.
In conclusion, Admattic's expansion into Vietnam is a significant move for the company and a testament to its commitment to providing exceptional service to clients in the region. With a strong focus on building trust and delivering results, Admattic is poised for further growth and success in the ad tech industry.
Consumers in India becoming savvy shoppers amid rising inflation: Criteo Report
The findings of the survey show how inflation has affected the shopping behaviour of Indian consumers
By NATIVE CONTENT | Mar 30, 2023 9:00 AM | 3 min read
Rising inflation has the potential to bring drastic changes in consumer behaviour and spending habits. Criteo, a commerce media company, in its latest report titled 'The Rise of Savvy Shopper Study' has highlighted five major inflation trends that advertisers should consider. The survey conducted with over 1,400 consumers in India states that shoppers are now heading to online platforms in search of best offers for the products they love. The study reveals that 81% of consumers in India are spending more time online searching for the best deals and prices before making a purchase compared to 71% of global shoppers. Moreover, 80% of shoppers are finding products at better rates online than at physical stores as compared to 65% shoppers globally. The report further adds that at present, 77% of shoppers say they shop more online as compared to 57% of global shoppers.
The Criteo report aims to understand how inflation is impacting shopping behaviour and preferences. The study reveals that economic uncertainty and rising costs are creating smarter shoppers who are eager to get the best value for their money without giving up on items they love. It adds that the consumers’ forward-thinking mindset is accelerating some purchases as they are shopping effectively to maximize their spending power. As many as 74% of consumers are believed to get more value for their money by buying essential items like detergent, tissues in bulk while 61% of consumer buy high-value items like appliances, and furniture sooner because prices are going up. Meanwhile, 51% of consumers buy gifts for future holidays or birthdays in advance thinking that the prices may go up while 59% of Indian consumers have cancelled or postponed plans to buy items due to price surge.
According to the findings, consumers are looking out for high-quality products even when prioritising saving money on their purchases. Though saving money is top of mind, shoppers still want great quality products that last long. "Product quality is the most important factor for consumers, outpacing free shipping and discounts/coupons," the report underlined. The study shows that 95% of consumers in India consider product quality when making a purchase, 90% consider free shipping as an added bonus while 89% look for discounts and coupons to get the best deal while making a purchase.
Lastly, the report highlights that shoppers want more from brands than just discounts. 83% of consumers consider loyalty points as a strong motivator to make a purchase, 90% of consumers consider brand values to be the add-on feature while buying a product while 88% want their brands to be eco-friendly.
Taranjeet Singh, Managing Director, South APAC, Criteo, said, “The recent inflation has affected the budget of many shoppers. This has given rise to smart shoppers who know how to save their budget by utilizing both online and offline channels and finding the best deals and offers. The study especially suggests the key role of online, as many shoppers spend time doing thorough research before purchasing a product. It is important for marketers to build a strategy that covers every shoppable moment - all touchpoints throughout the customer journey need to provide a seamless and rich shopping experience to customers.”
To know more about the five major inflation trends for advertisers to consider, download the Criteo report here.
‘We’ve been heavily advertising on TV, since Doordarshan days’
Krishnarao Buddha, Senior Category Head – Marketing, Parle Products on the company's marketing strategies, media mix and more
By NATIVE CONTENT | Mar 29, 2023 9:17 AM | 7 min read
Krishnarao Buddha, Senior Category Head – Marketing, Parle Products talks about Parle’s innovative marketing strategies, the optimal media mix and how the brand employs different mediums to increase its reach and visibility.
Can you shed some light on your brand journey and how it has strengthened over the years? Also, what are the innovative marketing strategies you use to reach out to the masses?
As a brand, Parle started its journey way back in 1929 with confectionery. Our entry into the biscuits category happened ten years later. In 1939, when we decided to enter into the biscuits category, it went on to become a big opportunity for the country.
During pre-independence and even post-independence, we saw a significant rise in consumption of biscuits and confectionery. Back then, only imported biscuits were available in the country, and they were quite expensive. Not everybody was privileged enough to afford them. So, the promoters thought why should biscuits be available to only a select few. Can we do something to provide India with an affordable biscuit? And with that began Parle’s journey and soon we were able to transform into the ‘Bharat ka Apna Biscuit’ brand.
As we progressed in our endeavours, we were able to provide India with an easy, affordable and exciting range of biscuits, confectionery, salty snacks, bakery products, breakfast cereals, and now even packaged aata. We have been extremely successful in providing our consumers with quality products at an affordable price. At Parle, it has been our constant effort to come up with innovative products. Innovation has, therefore, been our first and foremost strategy as far as reaching out to consumers or filling the need gap is concerned.
We have always been firm believers in brand building and have done that by advertising our brands on the most prominent mediums available. Before television came to the country, we advertised heavily in magazines and newspapers (print media), outdoor medium and Radio as well. And once TV came into existence, we started advertising big time on it, right from Doordarshan days till today. So, we're quite aggressive as far as television as a medium is concerned. Now we see that there is a change in consumption, in terms of media where a lot of the audiences have moved towards digital. And so, we have made sure that we have a significant digital presence so as to ensure that we are continuously reaching out to and engaging with our audience. That's been our second approach.
We have always looked at all other popular avenues to reach out to our consumers through BTL promotions, out of home, in-cinema, or by participating in various events that attract a huge crowd. For example, we have been consistently present at the most significant events and fairs in the country like ‘Nauchandi’, ‘Pushkar Mela’ and the ‘Kumbh Mela’. These are all very large-scale events with extremely high footfall, which gives us great visibility for our brands.
The next strategy has been to ensure that the product pricing is apt. We have always believed in delivering high value to our consumers. Over the years, we have offered our consumers good quality products, at the right price and the right value proposition. This has enabled us to win the trust of our consumers and sustain as well as grow our consumer franchise. Many such strategic initiatives have ensured that our journey and relationship with our consumers is a highly successful one.
Likewise, we have always ensured that our conventional trade partners who have helped us reach the last mile, have been adequately rewarded and taken care of. We have always looked at our field force and our trade partners as a source of feedback, which is most valuable for us. For these reasons, we have continuously changed or tweaked our strategies to cater to the desires of both our consumers and trade partners.
Which medium do you aggressively use for increasing your brand visibility and why? Can you elaborate on how you allocate your marketing budget on various platforms?
We have been spending predominantly on television even today. However, the digital medium has also started growing manifold for us. Just about five years ago, digital was a meagre 2% of our marketing spends. Today it has grown up to a significant 10 to 13% of the budget. So, straight away it has gone up by about five times. We are estimating that this number may further go up to about 20 to 25% in the next three to five years.
Marketing budget is allocated based on the requirement. Just as an example, if I have 100 rupees as my budget, I'll deploy maybe 70-75 rupees for television and about 12 to 15 rupees for digital and the balance will be used for other mediums. But five years ago, almost 80-85 rupees was allocated for television. So, we are witnessing a change in media consumption trends and patterns, and commensurate to that my budget allocation for different mediums is also changing. It is basically about following the customer, where he or she is.
What is the marketing mix of your brand campaigns? Do you think post-pandemic, the brand messaging and propositions in India have changed?
To an extent, yes, even though it looks like we are almost back to normalcy or the new normal. Since 2022 the majority of the organizations or businesses have reopened. People are back in offices. But still there are some businesses and functions that are still operating from home or from remote locations. So, based upon that, we have tweaked our communication.
For example, if, as opposed to pre-covid, a lot more audiences are still going to be operating from home, then the communication will be slightly different from what it would have been had all of them been in office or simply out of home. And this is because there are some categories like confectionery and salty snacks that are predominantly for out of home consumption. So, there was a certain impact on these categories during covid. But now that schools, colleges and offices have all resumed, we are seeing a significant increase in their consumption. Further, the pandemic has also increased consumption of out of home categories within the homes as people purchased these items to munch at home for satisfying their late-night cravings during the lockdowns. That's a noticeable change in the consumption pattern.
TV news is a very popular medium of communication due to its reach and loyal viewers. Do you think brands should advertise more on TV as compared to other media platforms?
At this point in time, Television is the primary medium of advertising for Parle. Our dependence on it is as high as 75-80%. However, for certain brands we have already started exclusive digital advertising. So, to address the change after the pandemic, we have started coming up with exclusive DVCs or digital video commercials which are focused on a digital savvy audience. To reiterate, Television is still the primary medium for us. It is followed by digital.
Do you still advertise on news channels? Can you share some insights on how you market your brand via TV?
When it comes to advertising on TV, we are not really heavy on news. If you look at the range of Parle's products, the majority of our brands are targeted at either housewives or kids. So, that's our primary TG for most of the confectionery, salty snacks, and biscuit brands. There are very few brands that are targeted at adults, which is why we do not have a significant presence on news genres. But other genres like GECs, kids, music, movies, infotainment, English entertainment, and English youth GECs are important for us, and therefore, we strive to maintain a significant and continued presence there.
Times Innovation Lab: – It’s where all the magic happens
The Innovation Lab will work with brands and agencies to create innovative solutions in print
By NATIVE CONTENT | Mar 28, 2023 1:48 PM | 2 min read
Times of India is known for its pioneering spirit and has been the torchbearer for print innovations in the country. From a French window to a talking or 3D newspaper to unique use of content, the innovation team at TOI has always managed to create exciting options for brands to create impact and get talked about.
All this happens in what is now branded as “Times Innovation Lab”, a collaborative space where diverse minds come together to create the next big innovation idea.
The Innovation Lab will work with brands and agencies to create innovative solutions in print, designed to meet specific brand objectives and enhance the effectiveness of a campaign.
"We are thrilled to formally launch Times Innovation Lab and continue our commitment to driving innovation in the print industry," said Malcolm Raphael, Senior Vice President, Times Response. "As one of India's leading media companies, we understand the importance of staying ahead of the curve and providing our clients with ideas that not just use the latest printing technologies, but also integrate available technologies to enhance a consumer’s engagement with an ad and bring alive a brand’s promise in the best way possible.”
Let’s have a look at some recent innovations in The Times Group publications:
Rocket Boys 2 Archival Jacket: Recreating history with this iconic innovation, Sony Liv launched the second season of the hit series Rocket Boys using a jacket ad that replicated the front page from The Times of India marking an important milestone in India’s journey of progress. This was the second time that the OTT platform used this innovation, following the launch of the first season of the show.
OnePlus 3D Vantage: OnePlus decided to make the unboxing experience for its new OnePlus 11 truly out-of-the-box with a unique Front Vantage innovation with 3D effect that immediately grabbed reader attention and made for a more immersive introduction to the latest phone as they turned the page and revealed the contents of the sleek red box.
Hyundai Augmented Reality Innovation: A futuristic innovation for a futuristic brand, Hyundai’s ad came alive upon scanning the QR code, allowing the readers to view and interact with Spot, the cutting-edge robot right on top of their newspaper.
If you have a brand brief requiring customised solutions or if you are a technology/gadget provider looking to collaborate with us, then please write to timesresponse@timesgroup.com.
How Vi-John leveraged Magh Mela to solve men’s shaving concerns
The 'Shaving Se Snan Tak' campaign encouraged devotees to get a shave along with the holy dip during the Magh Mela festival at Sangam, Prayagraj
By NATIVE CONTENT | Mar 15, 2023 11:35 AM | 3 min read
Magh Mela, an annual festival with a fair held in the month of Magha (January/February) at Sangam, Praygraj. It is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world and attracts millions of devotees every year. This mela attracted a footfall of more than 9 Cr devotees in the duration of 45 days. Certain dates such as the Amavasya and the Makar Sankranti are considered particularly sacred, attracting a larger gathering. The festival is marked by a ritual dip in the waters, but it is also a celebration of community commerce with fairs, education, religious discourses by saints, daan and community meals for the monks and the poor, and entertainment spectacle.
Scores of devotees tend to stay for almost 45 days besides the banks of Sangam as they follow rituals and take baths in the river as per Hindu religious beliefs.
While governments and multiple organizations tend to take care of multiple needs of devotees, the grooming needs of the devotees staying there were largely ignored.
It is to fill this gap, Vi John as a brand stepped in. Vi John, which is India’s largest-selling shaving cream by volume, started a unique campaign called "Shaving Se Snan Tak". The initiative encouraged devotees to get a shave along with the holy dip.
The brand offered absolutely free shaving opportunities to devotees by establishing Shaving Zones near the ghats where they tend to take dips in Sangam. The stall attracted multiple devotees who wanted to enhance their grooming through a shave done professionally by barbers. Devotees also had the option of self shave in the shaving zones with VI John products such as Shaving Foam and After-shave lotions.
Commenting on the initiative - Ashutosh Chaudharie, GM Marketing, VI John stated “ We saw a specific need gap with respect to grooming for such a large congregation of devotees and as a brand with the national appeal made ourselves available at the right spots in the mela. The brand received a lot of love and we could give more than 12,000 consumers VI John Shaving experience.”
The brand was also prominently visible through hoardings, inflatables in mela grounds. It also was running a sales stall in the activation zone offering interesting deals to consumers which saw heavy consumer engagement.
Overall, this was one of its kind initiative from VI John as Shaving Zones is a unique concept and have not been attempted earlier in religious gatherings. “Shaving Se Snaan Tak” activation was in that sense true testimony to the brand vision of VI John which is “Grooming India”.
With Disney+ Hotstar, we are driving impact in key metrics: Rahul Ralhan, Housing.com
Rahul Ralhan, head of Brand and Insights at Housing.com, tells us about the company’s recent campaign and how they have reworked their marketing strategy for the digital-first audience
By NATIVE CONTENT | Mar 15, 2023 12:02 PM | 4 min read
Given the growing popularity of online home buying and renting portals in recent years, what is Housing.com’s marketing strategy to stay relevant to today’s digital-first audiences?
As leaders in the prop-tech category, we believe that both the real estate market and the industry as a whole are on the brink of a significant shift. To position ourselves for success, we've adopted a two-fold strategy: first, to increase awareness, and second, to build a strong brand preference by addressing consumers' key pain points throughout their home buying, renting, and selling journey. We prioritize customer obsession in all of our marketing initiatives, striving to provide an unparalleled experience and support for customers throughout their entire search and discovery process.
Your recent campaign, ‘Parr… se perfect’ takes a comic spin on the struggles every home seeker goes through. What was the insight behind this campaign?
In our category, consumer involvement is typically high, which means that at every stage of the home-buying, renting, and selling process, customers are often bombarded with doubts, questions, and reservations. At Housing.com, we understand and empathize with this skepticism. We strive to be a supportive and integral part of our customers' journey, offering a vast array of options so that they never have to settle for anything less than perfect. We welcome and celebrate every question or concern that our customers may have and are committed to providing the widest possible selection of properties for home seekers. At the same time, we're creating the largest pool of potential customers for property sellers and landlords.
What’s your media strategy to reach your audience pool?
Our media approach is omnichannel, ensuring maximum reach with optimal frequency and impact. We achieve this through a healthy and efficient blend of digital touchpoints, with a particular focus on Over-The-Top (OTT) media and its ConnectedTV offerings. The home entertainment sector is rapidly evolving, and CTV adoption and growth have played a significant role in this change. To reach our audience effectively, we have shifted our marketing efforts towards CTV campaigns. Additionally, social media is a crucial component of our media mix.
Can you elaborate on your OTT and CTV campaigns since you mentioned shifting advertising budgets there?
Housing.com targets tech-savvy and affluent urban residents seeking to buy, rent, or sell homes. As a brand focused on serving online audiences, we strive to be present where our customers spend most of their time. Our research into media consumption has revealed a significant increase in time spent on over-the-top (OTT) platforms, particularly with the rise of ConnectedTV in households. To reach our audience effectively, we have invested heavily in this medium. Specifically, we regularly run CTV campaigns during live cricket events on Disney+ Hotstar. These campaigns have helped us achieve widespread brand awareness. In fact, we recently partnered with Disney+ Hotstar's CTV offering during the men's T20 World Cup in October 2022.
You mentioned a recent campaign that you did during the T20 World Cup on Disney+ Hotstar. Can you tell us a little bit about this campaign?
There’s no exaggeration in saying that the passion for cricket in India is unmatched, and Disney+ Hotstar's supremacy in live sports streaming is unparalleled. Add to this, their CTV targeting, which enables advertisers like us to reach our core audience at scale. We have been consistently leveraging Disney+ Hotstar's CTV offering across live cricket for the past two years now, including marquee tournaments such as the T20 World Cup 2022, Asia Cup 2022, as well as all the bilaterals in 2022.
How has a consistent presence on Disney+ Hotstar helped housing.com reach its marketing goals?
Being consistently present during all major cricketing events enabled us to drive significant impact across key brand metrics like awareness, consideration, and brand preference. Since our audience's behavior is highly responsive to media exposure, our consistent association with Disney+ Hotstar has helped us maintain brand saliency throughout the year.
Lastly, what’s next for Housing.com and Disney+ Hotstar’s partnership?
We are looking forward to continuing our association with Disney+ Hotstar on live cricket. This year is even more exciting, as India is hosting the upcoming ODI World Cup in October.
IPL on HD TV – The Home of Premium Audiences
Disney Star aims for 90 mn HD viewers on IPL 2023 with HD homes scaling new heights, launch of HD channels in high viewership markets & the dominating preference of premium viewers to watch IPL on HD
By NATIVE CONTENT | Mar 13, 2023 7:41 PM | 4 min read
For advertisers looking to target premium audiences, IPL on HD TV continues to be the go-to platform on account of the sheer scale of audiences, fast-paced growth of HD homes and overarching preference of viewers for watching lag-free live sports action on the big screen.
A Gulf of Scale: HD Homes 7X of CTV
As per BARC, HD TV homes have scaled to 70 million in India, covering over 25% of the overall TV universe. The platform has a mammoth potential reach of 200 million audiences, a scale 7X of connected TV in India. Not only is the universe for connected TV in India miniscule compared to HD TV, but also lacks exclusivity for any incremental scale as 95% of CTV homes in India are HD homes.
IPL and live sports at the heart of HD viewing in India
9 out of 10 HD homes in India watch sports on HD channels, exhibiting the choice of sports fans seeking the best live sports viewing experience on TV, as per BARC. 81% of HD viewers in India are from NCCS AB with 3X higher affinity among NCCS A audiences in megacities. A Kantar research in 2022 shows that nearly two-thirds of sports viewers preferred HD over CTV. A lag-free viewing experience is sacrosanct for live sports viewers especially in a fast-paced event like IPL. This is a natural phenomenon witnessed even in the US which has a high penetration of paid OTT platforms, with TV viewership for Super Bowl over 10X as opposed to digital.
IPL on HD audiences a perfect fit for Premium Brands
As per a study by Kantar, HD viewers on IPL are users of premium products and services. The study mentions that HD viewers are 4X likely to own premium smartphones above Rs.40,000, 10X more likely to own a Rs.10+ Lac car and 18X more likely to own hotel/resort memberships compared to the average IPL viewer. The sheer size of the HD universe in India makes the platform an ideal choice for advertisers looking to target affluent audiences.
Disney Star unlocks massive potential on IPL with the launch of south language sports HD channels
Official Broadcaster Disney Star has opened new doors for advertisers with the launch of Star Sports Tamil HD and Star Sports Telugu HD ahead of IPL 2023. Both these markets have consistently been significant contributors of TV viewership in their regional languages and the launch of HD channels will give the broadcaster and advertisers a big boost this IPL. A massive bouquet of 22+ channels, the launch of two HD channels and 10+ language feeds give advertisers a massive canvas during IPL 2023.
CTV in India – A scale too small for advertisers to make an impact
The scale of CTV in India has been a concern for advertisers and has not been able to play up to the hype around it. CTV is witnessing a reality check in India, as has been unraveled by credible industry reports over the last year. As per reports published by CII & KPMG, EY-FICCI and MediaSmart, CTV penetration in India ranges between 10-14 million homes, which is less than 5% of India’s TV universe. Infrastructural challenges like massively low penetration of high-speed internet connections and miniscule cord cutting limits the scale of CTV in India to 0.5 million homes, 5% of India’s TV universe.
A very miniscule number of smart TVs in India are CTVs. The penetration of wired broadband in India that drives high speed connectivity to power CTVs is currently limited to ~12 million homes in India as per a TRAI report in 2022 and has witnessed a significantly sluggish growth after.
Among premium viewers, HD TV is the go-to destination during IPL and come summer, advertisers will be keen on reaping massive benefits of the growing scale of HD viewers.
