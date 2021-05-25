Kuch New Ho Jaye - Zivame launches a fresh consumer campaign

The campaign focuses on real women proudly showcasing products from Zivame making the brand more relatable to its core consumers

Move aside models, cue in us! Zivame – India’s leading women’s intimate wear destination announces their latest campaign Kuch New Ho Jaye featuring Zivame consumers

and its own employees! The campaign encourages women to experiment and explore intimate wear with Zivame. From finding their right fit using Fitcode, to experimenting with prints and colours, to trying out new Activewear and Nightwear styles, Zivame is encouraging women to try something different within the safety and comfort of their homes.

The campaign focuses on real women proudly showcasing products from Zivame making the brand more relatable to its core consumers.

Speaking about the campaign, Ms Khatija Lokhandwala, Head Marketing, Zivame, said, “We wanted to encourage consumers spending a large amount of time at home to explore and experiment with intimate wear and discover something that they love. The use of Zivame consumers in our imagery is aimed to have women look at our products and see them on bodies they can relate to”.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)