Zivame.com’s new campaign gives assurance of being a platform that understands women

Zivame.com has announced the launch of its new brand campaign that showcases the “ease, comfort and convenience” of shopping for intimate wear on Zivame.com.

The campaign has three films, each built on a strong consumer insight. Film 1 showcases how lack of variety in your lingerie restricts your outerwear choices. Film 2 highlights the discomfort of wearing the wrong bra size and how it can lead to missed opportunities. Film 3 showcases the embarrassment and judgement a woman faces while shopping for this category and highlights how zivame.com gives them a private, comfortable and discreet shopping experience.

Lavanya, COO of Zivame, said “The campaign not only conveys Zivame’s category expertise but also gives the assurance of being a platform that understands women like a friend, meeting her unique needs”.

The film has been created by Leo Burnett.

Sachin Kamble, National Creative Director, Leo Burnett, said “The campaign addresses the common problems that women face while shopping for their intimate wear and how zivame.com simplifies and transforms this experience for consumers”.

