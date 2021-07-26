‘Can I pull it off?’ Zivame answers the question through its new campaign

Intimate wear brand Zivame has announced the launch of its new brand campaign #DekhoMaineKyaKiya, encouraging women to give shape to their inner desires with Zivame.

The core insight behind the campaign is that women have a desire to imagine themselves in new and exciting ways and are hoping to expand their boundaries, but for some, the question “Can I pull it off?” holds them back.

“The right intimate wear, made for her body type, is an enabler of her personal style and body flair. It supports her to confidently push forward. Zivame’s ‘Dekho Maine Kya Kiya’ campaign captures this confidence and freedom.

The film showcases women across different age groups, different body profiles and different geographies, indulging in those sweet moments of liberation and joy. From a mother enjoying playful moments with her kids, a woman indulging in her love for dancing, a mature woman stepping out of her comfort zone to try something new, to young girls breaking norms and celebrating in their own style, the campaign brings alive how the right intimate wear can add to one’s body confidence. The campaign celebrates the freedom and confidence that enables one to indulge in their every dream and showcase their joy to the world singing Dekho Maine Kya Kiya!

Amisha Jain, CEO of Zivame, said “Our campaign celebrates every Indian women as she goes about life, stealing simple moments to make them her own, fulfilling desires and at times pushing the boundaries. We want her to explore her dreams with confidence, that comes from the right intimate wear”

Puneet Kapoor, Regional Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas Bangalore, said, “The genesis of the idea ‘Dekho Maine Kya Kiya’ comes from the liberation and confidence that the right intimate-wear allows. Intimate-wear that is uniquely made for different body-types. It celebrates women who push the boundaries with their unique ways as they go about their everyday with aplomb and tenacity.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)