How Zivame built a successful brand using ‘real women’

Started as a marketplace for women to shop for intimate wear from the comfort of their space, Zivame today is one of the leading lingerie brands in India, which also engineers products for Indian women. In today’s edition of the e4m Pride of India Brands series, Zivame Head of Marketing Khatija Lokhandwala talks about the brand’s journey, the role of marketing in creating its equity, and how the company is bracing itself for the future.

Speaking about the brand’s journey, Lokhandwala says, “Zivame has essentially played the role of a catalyst for shifting perceptions about and growing the intimate wear category in India. Initially, Zivame was launched as a platform that allowed women to shop for their intimate wear from a comfortable space. However, we soon realised that the problem is not just in the channel of purchase but also in the availability of the right products. So, we started designing for Indian profiles and now we offer an inclusive range of products in various sizes, styles, and patterns while giving an enjoyable shopping experience to the customers.”

It is important to note here that Zivame was founded in 2011 by Richa Kar.

The brand’s challenge was not only building a successful marketplace but also ending the taboo around women's intimate wear in society, and it used the power of social media and effective communication to battle that.

Lokhandwala elaborates, “Lingerie was an unmentionable category in the Indian society. A few years ago, more than 80% of women didn’t even know their right size and they were hesitant in seeking solutions too. So, to remove the taboo around the category we used simple and relatable conversations on social media. We used real consumers to share their stories and lingerie confessions.”

The brand launched its first TVC in 2014. “We portrayed real and relatable Indian women in our advertising as against some glamorous provocative shots. Our first big TV campaign used the word bra, the first for Indian television,” Lokhandwala shares.

The campaign was followed by “Salesman wali bra”, a campaign that viral for its sheer relatability.

Even today, the brand is using relatable advertising to promote itself. “We are a digital-first brand and accessibility is the key objective for each of our marketing campaigns. We decide the channel and plans for the campaign based on the content and what we are trying to achieve.”

The brand’s last TVC went on air last year and it talks about women and their many moods and dreams.

Just recently, the brand launched a new digital show called ‘Unhooked’, in which eight women are shown embarking on a journey of inside-out transformation, championed by the power of well-fitting intimate wear.

For Lokhandwala, the journey ahead looks equally interesting and exciting as it has been till now. The brand will continue to champion the cause of ending the taboo around women's intimate wear and give a comfortable and enjoyable shopping experience to the consumers, she asserts.

