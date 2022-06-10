Kome Vertika- a brand studio in Kerala providing one-stop solution to clients

The agency has specialized verticals to handle various requirements of clients, from PR, Brand Communication, Experiential Programs, and Reputation Management, to Content Writing and Social Media

Kochi-based Kome Vertika, a full-service brand studio providing digital-first solutions for clients and brands, has brought fresh sparkle to the Kerala public relations, corporate communications and branding scene in Kerala. The company’s specific strengths straddle the areas of PR and Corporate Communications, Creative and Digital Solutions, Experiential Programs, Virtual and Hybrid Events, Retail Visibility Solutions, Brand Activation, and Brand Strategy.

The integrated communications agency has specialized verticals to handle diverse requirements of clients, including Public Relations, Brand Communication, Experiential Programs, Reputation Management, Content Writing and Social Media handling. The company aims to provide the right template for communication on multiple platforms.

As a full-service agency, Kome Vertika handles every aspect of clients’ creative requirements, including the creation of in-house content and promoting it through multiple channels. The company is keen that every story it tells, every brand it builds, and every interaction done is crafted to perfection.

The company has already made waves by bagging prestigious accounts like the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation, the Kerala Rubber Ltd and Kitchen Treasures.

Leadership team at Kome Vertika

Kome Vertika’s leadership team comprises half a dozen professionals drawn from the complete range of the communication spectrum, including media, advertising, public relations, branding and social media.

Kome Vertika Chairman Dr. T Vinay Kumar is a PR & Branding titan who is also the Co-Founder and Senior Partner at Guide Advertising & Marketing Associates which he established in 1984. The company CEO, U.S. Kutty brings to the table the vast experience of a career in PR, Advertising, and Branding, spanning 40 years. He is one of the founders of the Advertising Club, Kochi and has coordinated PR for the visits of two Prime Ministers to the NTPC, Kayamkulam.

COO & Director Bhagavan Das is a seasoned advertising professional with national-level experience in Client Servicing, Media Management and Experiential Marketing. Das has been with FCB-Ulka in Mumbai and Lodestar Media, working across segments – FMCG, Corporate, Pharma, BFSI, Fashion and Lifestyle, Media and Entertainment. Director for Communications, Joe A Scaria is a senior journalist, and a former Senior Assistant Editor with The Economic Times, and has also authored multiple corporate coffee table books.

Kome Vertika’s Director for PR Strategy, K.P. Sethunath is a senior journalist who has worked with major national mainstream media houses including News 18, Financial Express, PTI and Kerala Kaumudi. Director for PR & Activation, Sunil Kannath is an entrepreneur and corporate professional who has nearly three decades of cross-functional experience across domains like Finance, Textiles, Advertising and other service industries.

