Janam TV turns green on World Environment Day

In line with this year's worldwide theme of 'Only one Earth', Janam TV pledged to safeguard the planet for the well-being and happiness of society.

Janam TV echoes this slogan and with an ambition to embark on this sustainable journey, the channel went completely Green on 5th June the World Environment Day. The day was marked with over twenty Environment-related stories and news, along with educative and interactive platforms that were launched for the viewers to participate. It was one-of-its-kind and an exclusive one for any Kerala channel, as per Girish. C. Menon, COO.

Janam TV is a niche Malayalam News channel, socially responsible for providing unbiased news content to the Malayalees across the world. The channel has a clear and focused nationalistic approach which has been its core strength in the last 7 years.

