ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 breaks 2019 TV viewership record with 43% growth
The tournament has posted 123.8 billion viewing minutes for live broadcast
The live broadcast for the first 18 matches of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 clocked up 123.8 billion viewing minutes which is a 43% growth compared to the previous edition in England and Wales in 2019, said Disney Star citing BARC data.
"The monumental clash between India and Pakistan played on 14 October in Ahmedabad witnessed a peak live concurrency on television of 76 million* and 35 million concurrent viewers on digital. India’s clash against New Zealand in Dharamsala on 22 October eclipsed the record for highest digital concurrency set by the India v Pakistan clash when it witnessed 43 million concurrent viewers on Disney+ Hotstar during the final overs of the match. This was the highest peak across any format of cricket ever on digital," said the broadcaster.
Fans inside the venue have been able to enjoy the true celebration of the best all-round cricket experience with a total of more than 542,000 fans attending matches up to the mid-way point in the event, which is 190,000 more than at the equivalent stage in 2019.
ICC Chief Executive, Geoff Allardice said: “We are delighted to see the interest and engagement in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 through the unbelievable audience numbers on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar. The World Cup has captured the imagination of the public across India with records tumbling and hundreds of millions of fans enjoying the pinnacle event of the one-day game more than ever before.”
Sanjog Gupta, Head - Sports, Disney Star said: “Marquee Cricket continues to demonstrate unparalleled capacity to aggregate audiences across platforms and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 has set new viewership benchmarks on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar. With the Indian team’s strong performance, the fluctuating fortunes of top teams, and a competitive points table, we expect a further increase in the momentum of the tournament. Disney Star is committed to serving sports fans and will continue to delight viewers around the world with its coverage of the global event."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Teads launches AI-powered solutions
The media platform launches suite of offerings to include innovative lower funnel offering Teads Conversions, Teads Data Suite powered by Contextual Intelligence, and Teads AI Creative Lab
By e4m Staff | Oct 25, 2023 5:20 PM | 6 min read
Teads, the global media platform, has announced at its partner day event, Teads Connects, a suite of new AI-powered solutions across Connected TV (CTV), Performance and Contextual, designed to elevate strategies for advertisers and publishers across media. Teads’ new offerings will help its partners achieve full-funnel success, further fortifying its global position as an omnichannel platform that embraces premium environments, data-driven messaging, evidence-based creative, and incrementality. Teads' new suite of products are designed to help advertisers reach their target audiences more effectively and efficiently.
Teads’ new offerings for advertisers and publishers include:
Teads’ CTV Expansion:
As CTV usage grows around the globe, Teads has announced an expansion of its connected TV (CTV) presence following its initial US launch in 2021 and more recent launches in Canada, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Teads will now begin rolling out its CTV Beta offering across Asia-Pacific (APAC), starting with Australia, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines & Vietnam.
Highlighting the truly global nature of Teads’ CTV offering, the expansion will grant advertisers access to its exclusive genre-targeting segments, derived from users’ online content preferences. Leveraging Teads’ proprietary data curation technology, this innovation enhances CTV contextual targeting, offering advertisers precision, scale, and granularity to enable personalized messaging.
Now, brands can simplify transactions and leverage CTV media to unlock access to audiences watching the most impactful screen in the home across the top four OEMs globally. This delivers on Teads’ promise of unparalleled reach and engagement, ensuring brands resonate across every screen.
Katharine Painter, Media Director at Apollo Partners said: “Teads has helped us innovate and grow our omnichannel presence, by enabling Nature's Bakery to reach a health-conscious millennial audience while they’re on their phones or streaming their favorite content on TV. According to our measurement study, Teads drove a +3.2 point lift in Brand Awareness and a +3 point lift in Brand Favorability in just 10 weeks.”
Teads Conversions:
A longstanding pioneer of transparent inventory and quality viewable impressions, Teads announces an expansion of its current performance suite of acquisition and commerce capabilities to become a true full-funnel solution with Teads Conversions. Seamlessly improving results at every stage of the customer journey, Teads Conversions connects awareness with quality traffic to ultimately drive increased website conversions.
Among the first in its category to move from branding to mid and lower-funnel solutions, Teads Conversions will empower brands by optimizing campaigns in quality, fraud-free environments to ensure that ads are seen by real people on high-quality websites to generate final conversion actions. Additionally, Teads Conversions uses predictive AI to drive qualified leads, purchases and sales, helping brands reach the right people with the right message one conversion at a time.
The launch of Teads Conversions comes after a successful beta program with over 150 campaigns spanning 35 markets. During the beta window, Teads helped achieve clients’ cost per action goals in 75% of these campaigns and experienced tremendous success across such verticals as entertainment, travel, e-commerce and telecommunications service providers.
Teads helps partners achieve full-funnel success, as evidenced by its partnership with Stellantis/Fiat for a recent flagship launch campaign in Brazil. By working alongside Teads, Fiat was able to achieve a remarkable -81% reduction in conversion costs. Both CTR and CPC metrics also significantly outperformed the market benchmark for the Automotive category, with CTR showing an impressive increase of +73% and CPC a decrease of -6%.
Giovanna Mendonça, Senior Marketing Analyst at Stellantis said: "Working with Teads on our Fiat Fastback campaign, we were able to effectively bridge the gap between brand awareness and conversion. It’s clear that Teads' performance solutions have had a substantial impact on our lead generation and digital presence, and we are excited to drive our business forward with Teads.”
Teads Data Suite, powered by Contextual Intelligence:
Teads unveils its AI-powered Data Suite, a toolkit of data powered solutions, fueled by 150 billion daily contextual data signals from premium publishing partners.
Teads first launched cookieless solutions, inclusive of the Cookieless Translator, for advertisers and publishers in 2020 and today more than 70% of media campaigns leverage Teads' cookieless based signals. Teads has observed equal or improved performance when using cookieless products for its advertising partners as well as monetization for its publishing partners.
As we approach the final deprecation of third-party cookies, Teads has taken the learnings from the last several years to launch Teads Data Suite, providing advertisers and publishers the ability to simplify the way they plan, activate and measure leveraging cookieless solutions well beyond 2024.
Stephane Hue, Head of Precision Marketing, AMIEO at Nissan United said: “With Teads Cookieless translator we were able to ease the transition to Cookie deprecation especially for an advertiser with limited access to first-party data. By integrating the translator directly in the platform, it provides a clear idea of the impact of Cookies on our campaigns and makes it tangible to clients when it’s usually hard to get a clear understanding on this topic.”
Teads AI Creative Lab:
In order to empower brands’ creative initiatives, Teads is preparing for the launch of its AI Creative Lab, an AI-powered tool that automatically creates different ad sizes and lengths in a way that stays true to a brand’s core essence and vision. By giving brands the ability to transform a single image into different ad formats that are tailored to different scenarios and audiences, Teads is simplifying performance creative and making it easier than ever to bring campaigns to life. Automating the AI-driven creation of multiple variations, Teads can then utilize Dynamic Creative Optimization (DCO) and real-time data to understand each viewer and tailor ad content, including visuals, language, and call-to-action, to help advertisers make a deeper connection.
Caroline Proto, Director, Global Media at Luxottica said: “We're thrilled to witness the innovation Teads is spearheading in the market through their AI-powered solutions, which have seamlessly bridged the offline retail experience with the consumers' ad journey. Leveraging Teads' AI solutions has not only enabled us to operate with greater agility, but has also significantly boosted our media performance in a quickly evolving market to remain ahead.”
Teads AI Creative Lab is a testament to Teads’ longstanding commitment to innovation and effective creative optimized to reach consumers. Its recent partnership with Luxottica yielded a lift in store visits while minimizing product returns.
Jeremy Arditi, Co-CEO of Teads said: “We’re thrilled to bring these AI-fueled solutions to our brand, agency and publishing partners. Our new offerings will help them leverage the power of AI in a transparent and trusted way, and allow them to achieve tangible ROI across all screens. And because AI is constantly learning and evolving, it helps us to stay ahead of the curve and deliver even better results for our partners over time.”
Teads’ partner day event, Teads Connects, provided brands and agencies with a platform for global updates from Teads while exploring the many layers of AI and its impact on media strategies. As an AI-powered media platform, Teads is committed to helping its partners understand AI to power media planning, data, and creativity across screens while giving them tools to succeed.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
India Today’s Vivek Malhotra elected DAC Chairperson
Jagran New Media’s Bharat Gupta and Meta’s Arun Srinivas appointed Co-Chairs
By e4m Staff | Oct 25, 2023 4:47 PM | 2 min read
Vivek Malhotra, Group CMO, India Today Group, has been elected the new Chairperson of the Digital Advertising Council (DAC), which functions under the aegis of Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI). Mr. Bharat Gupta, CEO, Jagran New Media and Mr. Arun Srinivas, Director & Head – Ad Business, Meta, have been appointed Co-Chairs of the DAC.
The Digital Advertising Council (DAC) under IAMAI has over 110+ active members including agencies, publishers, affiliates, adtech and martech companies, DAC engages with more than 500 brands, 250 agencies and 100 publishers through various conferences, roundtables, and offsites.
"DAC is working with the digital advertising stakeholders towards the goal of the growth of the digital advertising sector and is committed to delivering value. In the last 18 years of its existence, it has helped the industry grow from a 1% of the total advertising spends in the country to approximately between 30-34% today. Of the many things it engages in, one of the most prominent processes it has set up, is the Billing and Payment Recovery process (BNPP), which helps IAMAI publishers and agencies alike to be paid on time," stated a press release.
The new leadership team will play a pivotal role in guiding DAC and its digital advertising stakeholders to work towards the goal of the growth of the digital advertising sector. Along with this they will also be overseeing and supporting the three Task Force Groups viz. Unified Standard Measurement, Cookieless Future and Affiliate Best Practices. Additionally, they will continue to interact regularly with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, ensuring that the interests and concerns of the digital advertising community are effectively represented in regulatory discussions and decision-making processes, the release mentioned.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Twine Digital celebrates 10 years of digital excellence
Over the past decade Twine Digital has demonstrated remarkable growth
By e4m Staff | Oct 24, 2023 12:28 AM | 2 min read
Twine Digital, a leading digital marketing solutions company headquartered in Delhi, celebrated its 10th anniversary on October 17, 2023. Over the past ten years, Twine Digital has demonstrated remarkable growth, expanding its operations from India to various corners of the world, and cultivating a diverse portfolio of domestic as well as global advertisers. As the company embarks on a new decade, it is poised to fortify its global presence.
Founder and CEO Bharat Wadhwa expressed gratitude towards the clients and dedicated team members who have been instrumental in Twine Digital's journey, serving clients tirelessly and propelling the company to new heights. Wadhwa further revealed ambitious plans to integrate cutting-edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, with the aim of enhancing the customer experience and streamlining operations. Additionally, Twine Digital is actively engaging with industry leaders to introduce the fintech platform in the South East Asia and Middle East regions.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
India vs NZ match: Disney+ Hotstar posts peak concurrency of 4.3cr viewers
The match also crossed the earlier concurrency of 2.5 crore viewers, clocked during their clash at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-finals
By e4m Staff | Oct 23, 2023 12:10 PM | 1 min read
Disney+ Hotstar has recorded a peak concurrency of 4.3 crore viewers during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and New Zealand on Oct 22, 2023. This represents the highest peak concurrency number achieved across all formats of cricket, breaking their own recent concurrency record of 3.5 crore viewers that was created during the India Vs. Pakistan match earlier in this tournament, according to the platform. Moreover, the on-ground cricket battle between India and New Zealand also crossed the earlier concurrency of 2.5 crore viewers, clocked during their clash at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-finals.
Commenting on this, Sajith Sivanandan - Head, Disney+ Hotstar India said, "We want to thank our users who flocked to Disney+ Hotstar for the thrilling game between India vs New Zealand, and helped us reset the world record for concurrent viewers for a live streaming event. We served 4.3 crore concurrent viewers (43 Million) at its peak during the match - a historical high and easily surpassed the 3.5 crore number (35 Million) previously set for the India vs Pakistan match in the same tournament. As the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 enters its business end and as it grabs the attention of India increasingly, we will continue to strive towards bringing these memorable moments to our users' screens."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Ad veteran Shashi Sinha to get AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award for 2023
Sinha joins the ranks of Subhas Ghosal, Alyque Padamsee, Mike Khanna, R K Swamy, Piyush Pandey, Sam Balsara and others
By e4m Staff | Oct 23, 2023 11:22 AM | 4 min read
The Advertising Agencies Association of India today announced that the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award for 2023 will be conferred on advertising veteran Shashi Sinha. This is the highest honour to be given to an individual in India for his/ her outstanding contribution to the Advertising Industry.
With nearly four decades in the advertising industry, Shashi Sinha is seasoned professional and has dedicated the majority of his career to a single agency group. In a leadership span of 25 years, he progressed from being the head of Media at FCB Ulka to the CEO of all media units under IPG Media Brands in 2013. As CEO, he orchestrated a remarkable turnaround, transforming a little-known media group into the most respectable entity among all IPG business units in India. This success elevated the global standing of IPG Media Brands. Simultaneously, his enduring stewardship of Amul for over 37 years attests to the high regard in which he is held. Beyond corporate achievements, he played a pivotal role in the sevenfold growth of Interactive Avenues, a digital agency acquired during his tenure. His emphasis on human resources ensured the retention of original founders within the leadership team at MB agencies. Notably, MB agencies, apart from Group M, are the only media agencies to have received Agency of the Year Awards at prestigious local shows like Emvies and Goafest Abbies.
Renowned for his active presence and guidance in various industry bodies, including roles as the current Chairman of BARC, former President of the Ad Club and former Chairman of ABC and MRUC. His involvement in ASCI, and contributions to IRS editions and AAAI further exemplify his commitment to influencing the advertising landscape. He has also been Chairman of the Awards Governing Council at Goafest. Beyond his professional life, he contributes to social causes through advisory roles in organizations like Akhand Jyoti Charitable Trust and TRRAIN Foundation, focusing on healthcare for curable blindness and supporting the training and placement of people with disabilities in the retail sector.
Making the announcement, Prasanth Kumar, President, AAAI, said, “Shashi Sinha's journey in advertising is an inspiring narrative of leadership, innovation, and resilience. As the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Awardee for 2023, he exemplifies decades of transformative impact, steering media entities to unparalleled success. His tenure as CEO at IPG Media Brands marked a turnaround that elevated industry standards, making it the most profitable entity under IPG in India. Beyond corporate milestones, Shashi's commitment to industry bodies and social causes is laudable. His achievements reflect not just professional excellence but a deep-seated passion for shaping the advertising landscape and contributing meaningfully to societal progress. Shashi Sinha is truly deserving of this honour.”
Anupriya Acharya, Chairperson of the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award Selection Committee, remarked, "No one deserves this prestigious honor more than Shashi. While his success in advertising is remarkable, his contributions to the industry at large are nothing short of exemplary. It is no surprise therefore, that the entire committee unanimously agreed to bestow this award upon Shashi, recognizing his outstanding achievements and significant impact on the advertising landscape."
The AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award is presented annually to an individual who has been a practitioner of advertising for twenty-five years and had been in the top management position; has been or continues to be an active participant in industry bodies and or made significant contributions in shaping the industry priorities which enabled the advertising industry to grow, prosper and become more professionalized; individual known for his integrity, ethical practice and leadership qualities; contributed to his Company/Companies growth by innovative thinking and taking them in newer directions; involved in projects of social consequence which is seen as a role model for the industry at large and had been an industry veteran.
Some of the past winners of this award include Subhas Ghosal, Alyque Padamsee, Mike Khanna, R K Swamy, Piyush Pandey, Sam Balsara, Prem Mehta, Roda Mehta, Ram Sehgal, Madhukar Kamath, Arvind Sharma, Colvyn Harris and others.
The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) is a not-for-profit, industry-led and industry-managed trade association of advertising agencies, formed in 1945, to promote their industry interests so that they continue to make an essential and ever-increasing contribution to the nation. The AAAI today is truly representative, with a very large number of small, medium and large-sized agencies as its members, who together account for almost 80% of the advertising business placed in the country.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Ventes Avenues celebrates 9th anniversary
The mobile adtech company became operational in 2014
By e4m Staff | Oct 23, 2023 10:28 AM | 3 min read
Mobile adtech company Ventes Avenues is celebrating its 9th anniversary. It started its operations on October 23, 2014 from Mumbai with a five-member team. The company has released a press release to mark the occasion.
"Ventes Avenues has reached a momentous occasion, celebrating 9 years of our remarkable journey. As we reflect on the years gone by, we have a plethora of stories about achieved milestones and a thriving Ventes family, where each employee is a fundamental building block in our success.
"From a 5 member team in our Mumbai office where we started on 23rd October 2014, to our current strength of 85 spread across 7 offices in India & South East Asia; Mumbai, Gurgaon, Bangalore(India), Jakarta (Indonesia), Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) and Singapore). Over these nine years, we have reached new heights and gained invaluable knowledge and unique experiences.
"Together, we have weathered all challenges that came our way and have emerged even more resilient. As we reminisce through the years, it's evident that we have evolved as a robust company, being nimbly footed has allowed us the flexibility to change with time, and embrace new technology, while always being relevant and consistently staying ahead of the curve. What sets us apart is that, without any external funding, we have grown our business from the revenue we generate; we remain a bootstrapped Indian company.
"With renewed vigour, starting with a new focus on the technology solutions, creation of our own DSP platform, aimed at elevating branding and performance campaigns. Transitioning from the development of our own proprietary ad-tech platforms & fraud tools to building a robust re-marketing platform. We place a strong emphasis on both our internal and external customers, and a profound understanding that trust and transparency in all our interactions have been the cornerstone of our current achievements.
"Our eyes swell with pride for the incredible Ventes Avenues we have built. Thank you all for being part of our phenomenal journey, and here’s to many more years of success, growth and amazing partnerships."
Niloufer Dundh, Founder & CEO of Ventes Avenues commented “Nine years ago we embarked on this journey, armed with vision, determination and a dream. This dream started when the three of us came together, Bala (whom I have worked with since 2005) and Fauzan (who we started working with in 2008) & I sat sipping coffee over many Saturdays at Starbucks, jotting notes and ideas on diaries, paper napkins and forming strategies on Bala’s laptop, then, one day, we decided to take the plunge. And here we are, 9 years later, living out our dream. Over these nine years, we've not just grown in size and stature, but we've also evolved as a company that cherishes learning, innovation, technology and the power of teamwork. The fact that we have successfully completed 9 years is a remarkable testament to the amazing people who work with us at Ventes and the unwavering support of our clients and agency partners. This would have never been possible without the trust of various international publishers and technology partners that Ventes represents in India and SEA. We extend our heartfelt thanks for the love, support, and encouragement we have received from our teams, our partners, and our friends in the industry. Your support means the world to us.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp