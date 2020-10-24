Femina & Grazia gear up for 3-day virtual fashion showcase

Femina and Grazia India are all set to introduce their first Virtual Showcase of Fashion– FASHION FIRST. Kick-starting from the October 30 and concluding on November 1, it will host a series of webinars, masterclasses, digital pop-ups, interesting DIY sessions and exclusive celebrity talks.

The three-day virtual showcase will witness country’s leading fashion designers, fashion brands, experts, enthusiasts, and professionals collaborate to ring in the new era of the fashion industry. An amalgamation of technology and editorial prowess, Fashion First by Femina X Grazia India, would present a one-stop destination via a virtual showcase of fashion.

With the consumers getting to stream insight-driven webinars and expert-led masterclasses on Femina.in, Fashion First aims to unravel the way-forward in the new era. Moderated by the editors ofFemina&Grazia India, the themes will revolve around ‘Is E-commerce TheWay Forward For Fashion?’, ‘Fashion Weeks & ThePandemic’, ‘Fashion Across The Ages In Bollywood’, ‘How To Style Yourself’, among other crucial topics pertaining to the evolving dynamics of the fashion industry and its consumers. The webinars, master classes and sessions will feature eminent fashion industry icons like Manish Malhotra, Sandeep Khosla and Abu Jani, Masaba Gupta, Diana Penty, Shane &Falguni Peacock, Gaurav Gupta, Pernia Qureshi, Nikhil Mehra, Monica Shah, Rahul Mishra, Payal Singhal and Ami Patel and more.

Mr. Deepak Lamba, CEO of Worldwide Media said, “As a platform that acts as a bridge between consumers and the fashion industry, Femina and Grazia shoulder a huge responsibility of showcasing the best and latest of fashion in these difficult times. We have combined both their might and editorial prowess to curate an immersive virtual showcase of fashion, unveiling the new chapter of presenting talent in the fashion industry.”

Ruchika Mehta, Editor of Femina said, “Fashion holds a very special place and is used as a tool of expression by the modern-day Indian women. In these trying times, when they struggle to look and feel their best, this curated virtual showcase will be a fresh pace of change. We have curated and collaborated with some of the biggest brands and names in the industry to present the latest trends and uplift the consumers sentiments.”

Mehernaaz Dhondy, Editor of Grazia India said, “As we slowly move out and re-accustom ourselves to the new-normal, as a consumer and a leading fashion brand we have to re-think our fashion choices. While we are hosting some of the biggest brands in the fashion industry, our goal is to also enable the home-grown labels and make them part of the Indian fashion landscape.”

The 3 days of the fashion extravaganza curated by Femina & Grazia India is all set to commence from 30th October to 1st November exclusively on Femina.in. Viewers also get a chance to win exciting giveaways through various activities before and through the virtual showcase.