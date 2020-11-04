Femina & Grazia India announce Virtual Beauty Carnival

Femina and Grazia India announce the first edition of Virtual Beauty Carnival. The three-day digital showcase, which will run from5th to 7th November, will bring together leading Indian and international brands from the beauty, lifestyle and personal care industry. It will also unite leading beauty industry opinion-makers like Lisa Eldridge (Global Creative Director, Lacome), Luke Coutinho (Author of Great Indian Diet), Mickey Contractor (Bollywood celebrity makeup artist), DebasreeBanerjee (beauty influencer), ShaanMuttathil (Bollywood celebrity make-up artist) & more to talk about the changing face of beauty in the new era. The event will also witness the participation of Bollywood star Katrina Kaif, Alaya F, and Masaba Gupta.

Deepak Lamba, CEO of Worldwide Media said, “Femina and Grazia India are two of the biggest forces in the fashion, make-up and lifestyle industry. With this stature, we had the responsibility of turning the next page in the journey of beauty & lifestyle industry in our country. Keeping this in mind, we introduce the first-ever Virtual Beauty Carnival! All the fashion and beauty enthusiasts will now have one-stop access to leading beauty experts, brands and an immersive experience with just a click away.”

Ruchika Mehta, Editor of Femina said, “Femina has been at the forefront of innovation and change in the fashion & beauty industry for over six decades now. With the women of our country eagerly looking out for the next chapter in the beauty industry amidst the impending pandemic, we are breaking new grounds by curating this virtual beauty carnival. This unique fest will also provide a platform for re-opening the dialogue between the consumers and beauty brands.”

Mehernaaz Dhondy, Editor of Grazia India, said,“Over the past few months, the beauty industry has witnessed an upheaval in its consumption patterns and consumer behaviour. While the industry is on a recovery trajectory, this platform will bring to the fore conversations that will help brands understand the shift in consumer demand in the new normal.”