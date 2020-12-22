discovery+ bids adieu to 2020 with two gripping Indian shows

The streaming platform is all set to conclude the year with intriguing and exciting shows, Aerial India and Tales of Valour

discovery+ has never failed to keep its viewers entertained and educated, whilst catering to their demands. With a promise of bringing local shows to Indian audiences, the streaming platform is all set to conclude the year with some of the most intriguing and exciting shows, including Aerial India and Tales of Valour.

For all travel buffs, who have missed boarding a flight to their favourite destinations this year, discovery+ presents a breath-taking view of some spectacular Indian locations with ‘Aerial India’. Shot in 4K, this discovery+ show provides the audience a bird’s eye view of some of India’s most diverse landscapes and ancient cities.

In the History and War genre, ‘Tales of Valour’ takes viewers back in time to India’s notable wars, showcasing some of the untold tales of extraordinary soldiers and their heroism. Narrated by India's leading defense and military commentator, Maroof Raza, the series celebrates Indian soldiers and their sacrifices for India. The finale episode of Tales of Valour, titled ‘Capt Mulla and Ian Cardozo’, focuses on Captain Mahendra Nath Mulla & Major General Ian Cardozo, heroes of the 1971 Indo-Pak war; and is now streaming on the app.