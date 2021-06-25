Colors Tamil to air world television premiere of film 'Kadamban'

Colors Tamil, the youngest GEC of Tamil Nadu, is all set to entertain its audiences with yet another action-packed film this weekend. As a part of its Movie of the Month, the channel brings to screen, the World Television Premiere of Arya’s hit action-adventure film, Kadamban. Powered by Gillette Guard 3 and with Nippon Paint as Special Partner, Kadamban will air on 27th June, 2021, Sunday, at 1 PM and 4 PM as part of its special Sunday Cine Jumbo.

Directed by renowned director Ragavan, the film with its intriguing plot line and gleaming star cast features gorgeous Catherine Tresa along with celebrated actors Deepraj Rana, Aadukalam Murugadoss, Madhusudhan Rao and Y. Gee. Mahendra.

Set in the enchanting backdrop of a dense forest in Tamil Nadu, the story revolves around the difficulties, an isolated tribe of Kadamban (played by Arya) faces after the owners of a large cement factory lay their interest upon the enormous quantity of limestone in the area. The movie then journeys into how Kadamban battles to shield the jungle from the corporate intruders. Besides the exciting encounter to save the habitat, the movie also showcases the complex love saga between Kadamban and Radhi (played by Catherine Tresa), making it a flawless entertainer, packaged with intense action, love and conflict.

Get ready to wander off into the exciting world of Kadamban this Sunday, 27th June, 2021 at 1 PM and repeat at 4 PM only on Colors Tamil.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)