Colors Tamil unveils 360-degree campaign for Namma Madurai Sisters across Tamil Nadu

Colors Tamil has deployed a cohesive 360-degree innovative campaign in print, digital and outdoor mediums for its brand-new fiction show Namma Madurai Sisters. The promotional blitz will cover over 30 sites across Central and South Tamil Nadu.

Invoking the ancient culture of South India, the campaign’s theme focuses on the classic Aadu Puli Aattam (Lambs and Tigers), an asymmetrical, strategic board game in which tigers 'chase' goats while the goats try to evade the tigers.

The show’s story follows a similar line, delving into the sisters' familial rivalry with their uncles, who are trying to create chaos in their lives at every turn.

Titled ‘Paasathukum Pagaikum Idaiye Nadakum Aadu Puli Aattam”, the campaign pits the Madurai Sisters- Indhrani (Chaya Singh), Meghala (Sunitha), Bhuvana (Sankavi) against their uncles on either side of the board with Kavya (Iraa Agarwal) the youngest sister and Nantha Kumar (Deepak Kumar), the male protagonist, observing the happenings with intrigue.

The tigers in the game represent power while the sheep depict unity, symbolizing the central trope of the show where the uncles, though powerful, are no match for the sisters, owing to their sisterhood and unity.

Colors Tamil has enabled ground activations with interactive magnetic boards at several bus stations in Madurai. People can experience the game as they wait for transport, creating an engaging play zone that will instantly connect them to the show on the channel.

Besides this, social distancing pathways have been creatively utilized with the engrossing game as seat brandings. The channel has also promoted the campaign on its Social Media handles using hashtags #PasakaraPullainga #NMS, in addition to employing several other platforms to excite viewers.

Commenting on the campaign, Rajaraman S, Business Head, Colors Tamil, said, “We're pleased to introduce novel innovations in our campaigns, and I would like to compliment the marketing team who worked tirelessly to make this one truly engaging and interesting for the general audience. ‘Namma Madurai Sisters’ is an enticing tale that stands true to our philosophy of presenting unique story arcs and inspiring narratives that have an impact on society. We are confident that this interactive campaign will help in promoting our show and reach audiences on a greater scale.”

Set in the beautiful backdrop of Madurai, Namma Madurai Sisters traverse around the lives of four sisters, who define sisterhood at its finest. Filled with action, drama and love, the show narrates the life of Indrani who is forced into family obligations at an early age after her parents pass away. Indrani evolves from an innocent girl to a strong woman in her quest to avenge her parents' deaths and safeguard her sisters. In an enthralling premise, the narrative also follows the journey of the three younger sisters too.

