Colors Tamil to premiere Naaye Peyae and College Kumar on August 1

Colors Tamil is gearing up for the World Television Premieres of two highly lauded films, Naaye Peyae and College Kumar. These movies, with interesting narratives across genres as diverse as horror-comedy and social drama, will be screened as a part of Sunday Cine Combo, are sure to keep the audiences glued to their screens this weekend. Tune in to watch these fun-packed entertainers only on Colors Tamil on Sunday, August 1, at 1.00 p.m. and 4.00 p.m.

Naaye Peyae, a 2021 horror comedy film, directed by Shakti Vasan, stars Aishwarya, Dinesh Kumar, Aadukulam Murgadoss, and Sayaji Shinde in key roles. This gripping thriller follows Karna (played by Dinesh Kumar) and his friends as they kidnap a girl named Karina (played by Aishwarya), who they later discover, is a ghost. The rest of the film comprises of what happens after that, making it a perfect comedy feast with some amazingly funny and thrilling moments.

College Kumar is a remake of the 2017 hit Kannada movie by the same name. The story revolves around the ambitious dream of a peon, Thirumurugan (essayed by actor Prabhu), who dreams of making his son a successful auditor after being insulted by his boss. With a famed ensemble star-cast including veteran actor Prabhu, alongside Madhoo, and Nasser, the story takes an unexpected turn when his son Shiva Kumar (Rahul Vijay) is expelled from college after being accused of malpractice. The plot revolves around Thirumurugan's quest to realise his desire.

