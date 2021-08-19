Colors Tamil to air AR Rahman's maiden production '99 Songs'

Colors Tamil will be telecasting musical saga 99 Songs this weekend as Movie of the Month. The film is the maiden production of AR Rahman under the YM banners and is set to be aired as part of Sunday Cine Jumbo. The film will be aired this Sunday, 22nd August 2021, back to back at 1 PM and 4 PM.

Directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, the movie stars Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas in the lead roles. Touted to be a story based on art, love and self-discovery, the film features talents across the globe. Dubbed in three languages – Hindi, Tamil and Telugu – the movie boasts of 14 quintessential original compositions in each of these languages. It is also a matter of great pride, being the first Indian film to be released using Dolby Atmos technology.

The film narrates the tale of a tormented yet passionate musician Jay (essayed by Ehan Bhat) who goes on a musical journey after being challenged to write 100 songs before marrying the girl he loves. 99 Songs is a treat for music and film lovers with larger than life visuals and soulful music. To take the excellence quotient a notch higher, the soundtrack of the film was sung by various prominent musicians across the Indian musical realm, including Benny Dayal, Swetha Mohan, Arijit Singh and many more.

Commenting on the premiere, AR Rahman said, “I am extremely thrilled and ecstatic that my film 99 Songs is all set to air on television with a popular channel like Colors Tamil. Since it is my first film under the YM banners, I am excited to know how the audience would enjoy the cinematic experience. Writing for 99 Songs has helped me push my boundaries as a musician and, I hope people are able to resonate with my score, besides enjoying the film.”

Tune in to Colors Tamil, this Sunday 22nd August 2021 at 1 PM and 4 PM to know if Jay is able to reunite with the love of his life, while also enjoying AR Rahman’s soul-soothing background scores. Colors Tamil is available on all leading cable networks and DTH platforms – Sun Direct (CH NO 128), Tata Sky (CHN NO 1515), Airtel (CHN NO 763), Dish TV (CHN NO 1808) and Videocon D2H (CHN NO553). Viewers can also tune in to VOOT any time to see them at their convenience.

