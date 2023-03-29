Ananda Vikatan Cinema Awards 2020-21 & 2022 is back
Kamal Hassan, Surya, Aishwarya Rai, A.R Rahman bag awards
2022 - Natchathiram Nagargiradhu
2022 - Manikandan for Kadaisi Vivasayi
2022 - Kamal Haasan for Vikram
2022 - Sai Pallavi for Gargi
2022 - Kaali Venkat, Gargi
2022 - Geetha Kailasam, Natchathiram Nagargiradhu
2022 Hariharan Raju and Gautham Ramachandran for Gargi
2022 -Thamizharasan Pachamuthu for Nenjuku Needhi
2022 - Yogi Babu Love, Today
2022 - Ravi Varman, Ponniyin Selvan: I
2022 - Pradeep E. Ragav, Love Today
2022 - Thotta Tharani, Ponniyin Selvan: I
2022 - A. R. Rahman for Ponniyin Selvan: I, Venthu Thanindhathu Kaadu & Cobra
2022 - A. R. Rahman For the song "Marakkuma Nenjam" from Venthu Thanindhathu Kaadu
2022 - Madhushree, For the song "Mallipoo" from Venthu Thanindhathu Kaadu
2022 Vivek for the song Anbare from Gulugulu and Sanda Veerachi from Gattagusthi
2022 - Eka Lakhani, Ponniyin Selvan: I
Design Doyens meet corporate honchos at BW Businessworld Future of Design
BW Businessworld is back with the fourth edition of the BW Future of Design Summit and Awards on 6 April 2023 in Mumbai
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 23, 2023 2:32 PM | 2 min read
Connect, Create, and Innovate with Ajay Jain, Head of Global Design Strategy, Tata Motors, Darshan Gandhi, Global Head of Design, Godrej, Pallavi Utagi, Founder & CEO, SuperBottoms, Pernia Qureshi, Creative Director, Saritoria, Gautam Sinha, Founder & Creative Director, Nappa Dori, Sonali Rastogi, Co-Founding Partner, Morphogenesis, Rahul Kadri, Partner & Principal Architect, IMK Architects, Akshat Bhatt, Principal Architect, Architecture Discipline, Anuj Sharma, Founder, Button Masala, Rahul Vohra, Actor, Himani Dehlvi, Costume Designer, Amit Khanna, Design Principal, AKDA, Pearl Uppal, Founder & Creative Director, Talking Threads, Siddharth Das, Founder, Siddharth Das Studio, Pradyumna Vyas, Former Director, National Institute of Design & Board of Member, World Design Organization and many more at the Future of Design Summit & Awards.
BW Businessworld is back with the fourth edition of the BW Future of Design Summit and Awards on 6 April 2023 in Mumbai at the Four Seasons Hotel.
This year the conference focuses on regenerative design. Thought leaders are emphasizing the regeneration of our economies and societies. The summit brings together design thinkers from across industries to discuss the focus on regenerative design.
The day-long conference will see design thinkers from across sectors highlighting examples of design done right. In addition to talks and presentations, the audience will be invited to immerse themselves in workshops and masterclasses. Anuj Sharma of Button Masala will lead a workshop on an innovative method of creating clothing. The Isha Foundation will conduct a session on meditation and design for well-being. From calm to high energy, the audience can look forward to a performance by The Dharavi Dream Project.
The day will close with the much-anticipated jury-led design awards. “The awards recognize and felicitate the best prototype and finished designs by designers, architects, innovators, and businesses. This exclusive event curated by us will cater to products from across industries that touch human lives and make them future-ready” says, Dr. Annurag Batra, Editor-in-Chief, of BW Businessworld.
For more information please visit the event site. The Future of Design Summit & Awards 2023.
BW Wellbeing World announces 2nd edition of Better Life campaign
The event will take place on 5th April in Mumbai
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 23, 2023 2:23 PM | 2 min read
BW Wellbeing World is excited to announce the 2nd edition of their annual conclave, an extraordinary experience for everyone who's passionate about wellbeing. The event will take place on 5th April, at Four Seasons Hotel, Worli, Mumbai.
This year's event theme is "Holistic Approach Towards a Better Life." BW Wellbeing World believes that wellbeing is not just about physical fitness, but also about mental, emotional, and spiritual wellbeing. To deliver insights on this, BW Wellbeing World has curated an exciting line-up of speakers who are experts in the fields of immunity, mental wellbeing, harmony & abundance, physical fitness and technology.
The line-up of speakers includes holistic lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho, actor and casting director Abhishek Banerjee, global leading holistic health guru and corporate life coach Dr. Mickey Mehta, celebrity master Pilates instructor and Yasmin Karachiwala Body Image founder Yasmin Karachiwala, angel investor and wellness enthusiast Mira Kapoor, bestselling author and yoga Acharya Ira Trivedi, President of Divine Shakti Foundation Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati PhD., Buddhist teacher and spiritual speaker His Eminence the 8th Choekyong Palga Rinpoche of Ladakh, fitness and nutritional scientist and Food Darzee co-founder Dr. Siddhant Bhargava, CEO of Prime Land Promoters & Builders Sumit Singla, Director of Fortis National Mental Health Program Dr. Samir Parikh, Founder & Chairperson of Dr. Batra's Healthcare Dr. Mukesh Batra, founder & CEO of Leena Gupta Inc Leena Gupta, Managing Director of Daivik Moringa Devika Bajaj, Cancer, Nutritional & Mental Health Therapist Rachna Chhachhi, and lifestyle chef, India's Cultural Ambassador, and Tedx Speaker Chef Amrita Raichand.
In addition to the conference, the event will also feature the launch of two prestigious awards: BW Wellbeing 30under30 Awards and BW Wellbeing Person of the Year, and the 2nd edition of BW Wellbeing 40under40 Awards. Attendees will also have the opportunity to explore and browse various wellbeing products, pick up their favorite books and get a signed copy, and indulge in a delicious spread of meals.
Dr. Subi Chaturvedi Wins LMA Outstanding Woman Achiever Award 2023
This honour recognises Dr. Chaturvedi's incredible contributions to the fields of strategic advisory, public policy, corporate affairs, and communications
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 23, 2023 10:44 AM | 3 min read
Dr. Subi Chaturvedi, Chief Corporate Affairs and Public Policy Officer, InMobi Group, was awarded the LMA Outstanding Woman Achiever (Corporate) Award 2023. The award was conferred by Sri Brijesh Pathak, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, in recognition of Dr. Chaturvedi's exceptional contributions to the field of public policy, corporate affairs and her unwavering commitment to promoting responsible innovation, inclusive growth, and bridging the digital divide. The Lucknow Management Association (LMA) hosted the event on March 21, 2023, where the best and brightest from the fields of business, public service, and entrepreneurship came together to celebrate excellence This honour recognises Dr. Chaturvedi's incredible contributions to the fields of strategic advisory, public policy, corporate affairs, and communications, where she has made a significant impact over the past two decades. As a global leader, Dr. Chaturvedi has worked with governments, international organisations, and multilateral institutions in leadership roles, serving as a Member of the United Nations Internet Governance Forum (MAG), Global Co-Chair of the Netmundial Initiative, and on the Boards of the UK India Business Council (UKIBC) and IGFSA. Dr. Chaturvedi has also played a pivotal role in championing issues such as responsible innovation, inclusive growth, bridging the digital divide, and improving access for the less privileged. She has helped two sovereign countries negotiate in areas like ICT, IT, and electronics manufacturing, telecommunications, financial, digital, and health services. Dr. Chaturvedi's impact on the industry is far-reaching and her achievements are numerous. She led the industry advocacy for central regulatory oversight for the gaming industry in India, which was formerly deemed impossible due to state-owned legislation. She successfully led and contributed to negotiations resulting in six MOUs worth over 100 million USD, creating a pipeline across manufacturing, ICT, financial, and health services between the governments of India and Saudi Arabia, ahead of HM Prince Salman’s 2019 visit to India. Thanks to her efforts, UP has become a hub of innovation and talent, contributing to the recently concluded Global Investor Summit and G20 meetings at Lucknow. Dr. Chaturvedi has held leadership positions in the country’s leading banks, MNCs, PSUs, media and strategy companies, industry bodies, chambers, advocacy firms, and think tanks. Dr. Chaturvedi is a leading voice for developing countries and emerging economies on a wide range of topics, such as the digital economy, global markets, deepening democracy, and disruptive technology. She is a widely published author and has been instrumental in shaping national discourse on policy interventions for unlocking the full potential of the digital economy, transforming the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) into a credible platform for government-industry dialogue. The LMA Outstanding Woman Achiever (Corporate) Award 2023 is a fitting tribute to Dr. Subi Chaturvedi's outstanding contributions to the industry and is a testament to her leadership, vision, and unwavering commitment to promoting innovation and progress in the field of corporate affairs. Her achievements serve as an inspiration to future generations of professionals and leaders as they strive to make their mark in their respective fields.
Print & broadcast journalists awarded at 16th Ramnath Goenka Awards
The winners were felicitated by Dr. Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, the Chief Justice of India
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 23, 2023 10:21 AM | 5 min read
The Indian Express Group hosted the 16th edition of the Ramnath Goenka Awards for Excellence in Journalism on March 22, 2023, in Delhi, with Dr. Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, the Chief Justice of India, as the Chief Guest. The ceremony honoured journalists from both print and broadcast media who have demonstrated exceptional strength of character and integrity while reporting news under challenging or dangerous circumstances.
Addressing the audience in his speech, the chief guest of the evening, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, Chief Justice of India, said, “The media is the fourth pillar in the conception of the State, and thus an integral component of democracy. A functional and healthy democracy must encourage the development of journalism as an institution that can ask difficult questions to the establishment – or as it is commonly known, ‘speak truth to power.’ The vibrancy of any democracy is compromised when the press is prevented from doing exactly this. The press must remain free if a country is to remain a democracy. India has a great legacy of newspapers which have acted as catalysts of social and political change. Many journalists, both in our country as well as across the world, work in difficult and unfriendly conditions. But they are relentless in the face of adversity and opposition. It is precisely this quality which must not be lost. As citizens, we may not agree with the approach that a journalist has adopted or the conclusions that they reach. I, too, find myself disagreeing with many journalists. After all, who amongst us agrees with all other people? But disagreement must not distort into hatred and hatred must not be permitted to evolve into violence.”
Adding to this, Viveck Goenka, CMD, Indian Express group, says: “An independent judiciary and an independent press are -- and will remain -- inalienable parts of our democracy. Do what is right irrespective of who is before you, who it’s affecting, and, in this case, who you are challenging” and lauding the CJI’s work, the CMD said “his innovative initiatives to open up court hearings; his use of technology to increase public access to the bench; his moves to bring transparency into the court’s decision-making; his thoughtful, nuanced reflections on the role of the court and its limitations; his acknowledgements of differences. All these are enduring reforms that, I am sure, will strengthen the judiciary and deepen public trust in it.”
Raj Kamal Jha, Editor-in-chief, The Indian Express, said, “The evening was a “very special story”. 37 pieces of powerful reporting from 27 newsrooms, two books that enriched our understanding of what shaped India and a wonderful applause that cuts across party lines.” Thanking the Chief Justice, he said “Your vision for a free media and your notes of caution affirm our faith that the Supreme Court will remain to borrow a metaphor you used in your recent speech, the north star. For journalists and journalism, year after year, case after case, the star light has illuminated the road ahead. From scrapping teh ban of a publication, Romesh Thapar 1950 to protecting the media from executive interference in Indian Express 1984, to extending free speech online, Shreya Singhal 2015 to ensuring journalists personal liberty in Arnab Goswami 2020, the court has kept pushing back at the state to expand our freedoms. That’s why when the lights dim, when a reporter is arrested under a law meant for terrorists, when another is arrested for asking a question, when a university teacher is picked up for sharing a cartoon, a college student for a speech, a film star for a comment, or when a rejoinder to a story comes in the form of a police FIR, we turn to the north star for its guiding light. More so as Chairman Mr Viveck Goenka said a free media and an independent court are kindred spirits. The health of one has serious implications for the health of the other. Both secure an invaluable space. The work we celebrate this evening comes from that space. “Thank you to the winners, we know that an abusive social-media post is more fun to read, summoning righteous rage, needs no effort, being afraid is very easy, but its reporting like yours with fairness and accuracy, with a rigour for detail and a respect for the contrary that best makes the case for journalism.”
The winners of the 15th & 16th Ramnath Goenka Awards for Excellence in Journalism which were felicitate during the event are:
|
S.No
|
Media
|
Award Categories
|
Year
|
Name
|
Publication
|
1
|
|
Hindi
|
2019
|
Anand Choudhary
|
Dainik Bhaskar
|
2
|
Broadcast
|
Sushil Kumar Mohapatra
|
NDTV India
|
3
|
|
Hindi
|
2020
|
Jyoti Yadav
|
The Print
|
4
|
|
Bismee Taskin
|
The Print
|
5
|
Broadcast
|
Ashutosh Mishra
|
Aaj Tak
|
6
|
|
Regional Languages
|
2019
|
Aniket Vasant Sathe
|
Loksatta
|
7
|
Broadcast
|
Sunil Baby
|
Media One TV
|
8
|
|
Regional Languages
|
2020
|
Sreelakshmi M
|
Mathrubhumi.Com
|
Rose Maria Vincent
|
Mathrubhumi.Com
|
Shabitha Mk
|
Mathrubhumi.Com
|
9
|
Broadcast
|
Shrikant Bangale
|
BBC News Marathi
|
10
|
|
Uncovering India Invisible
|
2019
|
Shiv Sahay Singh
|
The Hindu
|
Broadcast
|
Tridip K Mandal
|
The Quint
|
|
Uncovering India Invisible
|
2020
|
Team
|
Thomson Reuters
|
11
|
Broadcast
|
Sanjay Nandan
|
ABP News
|
12
|
|
Reporting on Politics and Government
|
2019
|
Dheeraj Mishra
|
The Wire
|
Broadcast
|
Seemi Pasha
|
The Wire
|
13
|
Broadcast
|
Reporting on Politics and Government
|
2020
|
Bipasha Mukherjea
|
India Today TV
|
14
|
|
Environment, Sciences and Technology Reporting
|
2019
|
Team PARI
|
People's Archive Of Rural India
|
15
|
Broadcast
|
Team Scroll.in
|
Scroll.in
|
16
|
|
Environment, Sciences and Technology Reporting
|
2020
|
Manish Mishra
|
Amar Ujala
|
17
|
Broadcast
|
Faye D'Souza
|
Freemedia Interactive
|
Arun Rengaswamy
|
Freemedia Interactive
|
19
|
|
Business & Economic Journalism
|
2019
|
Sumant Banerji
|
Business Today
|
21
|
Broadcast
|
Ayushi Jindal
|
India Today TV
|
|
Business & Economic Journalism
|
2020
|
Omkar Khandekar
|
HT Mint
|
23
|
|
Investigative Reporting
|
2019
|
Kaunain Sheriff M
|
The Indian Express
|
25
|
Broadcast
|
S. Mahesh Kumar
|
Manorama News
|
|
Investigative Reporting
|
2020
|
Tanushree Pandey
|
India Today
|
27
|
Broadcast
|
Milan Sharma
|
India Today TV
Radio City & Mid-day's Season 4 of the Hitlist OTT Awards sees 67.5mn votes
The award ceremony was conducted virtually on 17th March 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 21, 2023 3:36 PM | 3 min read
Radio City and Mid-day brought to audiences the culmination of ‘Hitlist OTT Awards’ Season 4 through a virtual award ceremony with Radio City’s RJ Archana as the event host for the evening!
The award ceremony was conducted virtually on 17th March 2023 where the brightest talent in the digital content industry from around the world was recognized and celebrated. Being recognized as the original and most credible awards for the OTT industry, Hitlist OTT Awards acknowledged exceptional achievements of the prominent artists and performers in original programming and content created for Over-The-Top platforms. The virtual ceremony also featured special performances, exclusive interviews, and surprise appearances from some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry.
Following the immense success of the previous three seasons, the fourth season of Hitlist OTT Awards left the audiences in awe as this season saw 67.5mn votes where the ‘aam janta’ voted for their favorite artists, web series, and movies across 16 categories. The renowned in-house jury, consisting of Mayank Shekhar, a well-known film critic and Mid-day's entertainment editor, along with Radio City’s RJ Salil Acharya, India's recognized star influencer, shortlisted the nominees from an extensive range of categories such as drama, comedy, reality TV, documentaries, and more, making the grand finale night the most magnificent event of the year.
Speaking on the culmination of season 4 of Hitlist OTT awards, Mr. Kartik Kalla, Chief Creative Officer, Radio City, said, “This year has been immensely spectacular as we culminated Season 4 of the Hitlist OTT Awards with a whopping 67.5 million votes from the audience. Hitlist OTT Awards is one of our marquee properties and the most credible event that truly represents the best of the OTT world. The award ceremony was a night to remember as we celebrated the notable work of the stalwarts from the OTT entertainment industry. Our expanded categories, spanning drama, comedy, reality TV, and documentaries, elevated the event to a new level. We are elated to have acknowledged the game changers in the world of OTT Entertainment and their commitment to the industry. Radio City along with Mid-day will continue to brace the OTT entertainment industry through Hitlist OTT Awards in the coming seasons."
Mayank Shekhar, Entertainment Editor, Mid-day said, “This season, people voted like never before—running into tens of millions! Fans got excited, the short-lists were appreciated and the favourites won. That’s what we had worked for, and couldn’t have asked for more—in the fourth season of the Hitlist OTT Awards! Onwards to another year of bingeing.”
Here's the list of Game Changers in the World of OTT Entertainment!
Category Winners
Best New Series Mukhbir: The Story Of A Spy
Best New Season Panchayat S02
Best Adaptation (Book/Series) Mukhbir: The Story Of A Spy
Best Direct-to-Web Film Sharmaji Namkeen
Best Actor (Male): Series Ishwak Singh
Best Actor (Female): Series Shefali Shah
Best Supporting Actor (Male): Series Suvinder Vicky
Best Supporting Actor (Female): Series Tillotama Shome
Best Actor (Male): Film RajKummar Rao
Best Actor (Female): Film Shefali Shah
Best Supporting Actor (Male): Film Gajraj Rao
Best Supporting Actor (Female): Film Juhi Chawla
Best Ensemble Cast: Series Shantanu Shrikant Bhake
Best Non-Fiction Indian Predator: Murder In A Court Room
Top Internet Sensation Munawar Faruqui
Best Creator/ Show runner TVF
HT Health Shots joins hands with TagTalk to spread health awareness
The content will reach Gen-Z millennials in gyms, cafes and business spaces
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 20, 2023 12:51 PM | 2 min read
HT Health Shots, a fast-growing digital health and wellness destination for millennial women, has tied up with DOOH network TagTalk to spread awareness on holistic health and wellness.
The content about fitness, health and wellness tips from Health Shots will reach the Gen-Z and millennial audience through TagTalk digital displays across gyms. TagTalk has recently expanded its DOOH network to key fitness centers like Anytime Fitness, Cloud9, SK27 by Salman Khan, Wellness Club by Rahul Dev and Fit7 by MS Dhoni.
Shipra Yadav, Business Head, Health Shots, says, "At Health Shots, we truly believe in the power of the digital medium and technology in making people more aware and alert about healthcare. Our website, app and social media handles feature expert-backed content across nutrition, fitness, mental health, sexual health and more. This tie-up with TagTalk extends our visibility beyond the online medium to educate our target audience about their health while they work on their fitness."
According to Gautam Bhirani, Founder - Eyetalk Media Ventures and TagTalk, "Fitness is the antidote to the chaos and complexity of modern-day life. As people are becoming increasingly health conscious, they are turning to gyms and wellness platforms to make positive changes to their lifestyle. As one of the leading digital platforms for women’s wellness in India, Health Shots has emerged as a catalyst in that direction. At TagTalk, we are happy to share important health content through our digital displays."
We Women Want Festival: An extravaganza celebrating women at Juhu Hotel, Mumbai
The event honoured women achievers from all walks of life
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 20, 2023 11:40 AM | 3 min read
Saluting the spirit of women of India, the We Women Want Festival was held at Razzberry Rhinoceros at Juhu Hotel in Mumbai on 18th March 2023. Marking the second edition of the We Women Want Shakti Awards, the event honoured women achievers from all walks of life. From women military officers to top lawyers and business leaders, the event was an ode to the indomitable spirit of the women of India. The festival was graced by the august presence of Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis who felicitated the winners of the Shakti Awards 2023. Mr Fadnavis spoke about the Prime Minister’s vision of women-led development. ‘Mudra loan statistics show that maximum loans have been given out in Maharashtra and maximum have been given to women’. On Women’s safety, he said, ‘We have changed the laws to make work at night safer for women’ adding that Mumbai is the safest city for women.
Prime Minister Modi tweeted about the session with the women who had featured on Mann Ki Baat for their achievements. ‘Over the past 98 episodes, #MannKiBaat has showcased inspiring life journeys of grassroots level champions. I would urge you all to know more about them and their hardwork’. Prime Minister Modi tweeted.
The event was also attended by women achievers in music, cinema and OTT including luminaries like Anuradha Paudwal, Rasika Dugal and Priyanka Chahar. Paudwal spoke about her musical journey, ‘My father did not support my singing in the industry in the beginning but it was my mother who wanted me to sing just one song, that is how I began’. Dugal spoke about how she derives her ‘Shakti’ from her absolute dedication to her work which gives her strength. Chahar spoke about her humble beginnings, ‘My father despite his reservations supported me when I decided to enter the industry and that is when I supported my family when times were tough.’ she said. The panel discussions included courageous stories of women naval officers, inspiring stories of acid attack survivors and heart-rending discussions on breaking stereotypes with women rickshaw drivers, dabba waali and fisherwomen. India’s leading women chefs, doctors, designers and nutritionists also spoke about women’s health and the stereotypes they have to battle.
Smt. Shakti Sharma, Trustee, iTV Foundation and the Hon’ble Mayor of Ambala also felicitated the award winners. Smt. Sharma said, ‘This festival honoured inspiring women who have been trailblazers for countless Indians. It represents and honours their invaluable contributions.' Aishwarya Pandit Sharma, Chairperson of the iTV Foundation said, ‘This festival celebrates women, their achievements, their dreams, their hopes and their courage. It brings together women from diverse backgrounds and we can see how their stories are similar yet completely unique.’
Rajya Sabha MP and promoter of iTV Network Kartikeya Sharma spoke about the initiative and how ‘We Women Want' is an initiative to showcase women's undefeatable spirit through stories of their grit and resilience and how it is a campaign to showcase inspirational journeys. ‘We hope this community which we endeavour to build will grow leaps and bounds and we will be joined by several tenacious women and their stories of courage’, Sharma said.
The day-long festival was telecast live on NewsX throughout the day with repeat telecasts scheduled over the weekend. #WeWomenWant was also trending at the number one position on Twitter on Saturday.
