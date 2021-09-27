Anup Chandrasekharan quits Colors Tamil as business head

Chandrasekharan has previously served stints at Star Suvarna, Zee Kanada, Derana TV and CNBC

e4m by Ruhail Amin
Updated: Sep 27, 2021 10:47 AM
Anup Chandrasekhar

Anup Chandrasekharan, business head at Colors Tamil has stepped down. He confirmed this development to e4m.

“After five years at the channel, I have decided to move on. We started this channel with just 16 member team with just five shows and we achieved 100 GRPs in first week of the launch. We created strong women-centric shows we have managed to change the production landscape in Tamil Nadu and set new standards in programming. We also did an all-female KBC show, which was a disruptive concept and well received. Now, I am working on a blueprint to take Tamil entertainment content to a global audience,” said Chandrasekharan.

Prior to Colors Tamil, Chandrasekharan has served stints at Star Suvarna, Zee Kanada, Derana TV and CNBC.

