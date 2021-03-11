Colors Tamil to air world television premiere of Aval

Grab a tub of popcorn and gear up for a spook feast as Colors Tamil, the youngest Tamil GEC, is all set to bring to you the much-anticipated horror film Aval at 4 pm on Sunday 14th March 2021. With Nippon Paint as the Special Partner, Aval is the perfect Sunday movie to watch with your family. Directed by Milind Rau, Aval boasts of a star-studded cast featuring heartthrob Siddharth and gorgeous Andrea Jeremiah. A critically acclaimed movie, Aval traverses through various edge-of-the-seat moments.

Having won accolades for its terrific cinematography and spine-chilling music score, Aval hit the theatres in the year 2017. The story trails the life of a young couple - Dr. Krishna, enacted by the charming Siddharth, a successful brain surgeon and his beautiful wife – Lakshmi, played by Andrea. The couple lives in a peaceful abode on the backset of mountains. Things take an unusually interesting turn as a new family moves into the house next door. The family, consisting of a troubled teenage daughter, gets acquainted with Dr. Krishna and Lakshmi. Eventually, the daughter in her rebellious quests unearths a dark secret that leads to a series of paranormal incidents. The movie further revolved around the fight between good spirit vs bad spirit where Dr. Krishna and his family become the pawns in this supernatural battle. Besides Siddharth and Andrea, the star cast also comprises Atul Kulkarni in a key role.

Prepared to be lost in the mountain and unearth mysteries with Dr. Krishna and his family this Sunday, 14th March 2021 at 4 PM only on Colors Tamil. The channel is available on all leading cable networks and on all DTH platforms - Sun Direct (CH NO 128), Tata Sky (CHN NO 1555), Airtel (CHN NO 763), Dish TV (CHN NO 1808) and Videocon D2H (CHN NO 553)

