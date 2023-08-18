Madhuja Banerjee & Rohini Singh to join Colors TV

According to sources, Banerjee is joining as Colors TV programming head while Singh will be head of fiction

Madhuja Banerjee, ex-head of Hoichoi Originals, is set to join Viacom18 as programming head of Colors TV, according to some sources but her exact role is not clear yet.

Rohini Singh, former programming head of Dangal TV, will join the company as Head of fiction, Colors TV. The news has been shared with e4m by a source close to the development.

Banerjee headed Hoichoi Originals for over 10 months. In the past, she worked with Sony Pictures Network India as senior creative director for over three years. She was also associated with Star TV Network for over 11 years as Senior VP (programming head-Star Jalsha).

Singh worked with Dangal TV as programming head for over two years. In the past, she worked with Sun TV Network as content head -fiction for over one year. Earlier, she was fiction head at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. She has also worked with Star India, K Sera Sera, Cinevistaas and BBC WST.

