COLORS Bangla to air 4th edition of Joy Filmfare Awards Bangla 2020 on May 9

The fourth edition of Joy Filmfare Awards Bangla 2020 was a memorable evening, held on 31st March 2021, that was filled with glitz and glamour as it honoured and acknowledged the most-stellar performances of Bengali cinema at Westin, Kolkata, Rajarhat. With all eyes on what went down at the extravagant event, Filmfare treats cinephiles to the abundance of star-studded performances and the gala awards ceremony with its exclusive telecast on COLORS Bangla as well as a global simulcast on Filmfare’s Facebook page on 9th May at 6 pm.

Curating an immersive experience and building up the fandom to the main event, the night witnessed some of the biggest stars of the industry create exclusive and entertaining content that is sure to captivate fans across the world. The audience will be able to catch their favourite celebrity performances along with exclusive video-on-demand engaging content including the red-carpet action, behind-the-stage fun performance rehearsals, and many more entertaining moments. This exclusive content will feature glamourous celebrities Kaushik Ganguly, Srijit Mukherjee, Arindam Sil, Ash King, Benny Dayal, Bikram Ghosh, Anindya Chatterjee, Mayookh Bhaumik, Sourav Das, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Riddhi Sen, Gaurav Chakraborty, Arjun Chakrabarty look their dapper and suave best as they rocked the red carpet. The excitement won’t just end here as Bengali beauties Koel Mallick, Jaya Ahsan, Sudeshna Roy, Subhashree Ganguly, Aparajita Auddy, Iman Chakraborty, Lagnajita, Nikita Gandhi, Aditi Munsi, Ritwika Pal, Sauresheni Maita, Madhumita Sarcar, Ishaa Saha, Puja Banerjee, Monami Ghosh, Ena Saha, Ridhima Ghosh, Sreeja Sen, Sandipta Sen will set new fashion goals and style statements as you watch them dazzle on one of the biggest nights in Bengali cinema.

Speaking on the occasion, Deepak Lamba, CEO, Worldwide Media said, “We are proud to have hosted an award ceremony that matches up to the sheer grandeur of the Bengali Film Industry that continues to make waves every passing year. Bengali films have made their mark in the world of cinema through cults and classics which have been recognized globally. From Ray’s masterpieces to some amazing contemporary narratives by the current generation of filmmakers and artists, this film industry has proven its credibility year after year. And it's a great feeling to bring back the coveted black lady to honour such brilliant performances and work produced by this talented bunch.”

Speaking on the long-term association with Filmfare, Sagnik Ghosh, Business Head, COLORS Bangla said “COLORS Bangla enjoys the reputation of being home to the best of entertainment, visual extravaganza and as a channel we continue to entertain our audiences through various programs. Filmfare Awards Bangla 2020 has the iconic pedigree of Filmfare and we are proud to be associated with it as the Broadcast partner of choice. This year has been hit badly by Covid and we are happy to bring in some fun and enjoyment for the audiences.”

Title Sponsor of the 4th Edition of Joy Filmfare Awards Bangla 2020 is Joy Personal Care, Powered by Shyam Steel TMT REBAR, in Association with Berger Silk BreatheEasy and Vimal Elaichi, Global Digital Partners - Facebook and Instagram, Exclusive Telecast Partner - Colors Bangla.

