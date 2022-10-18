Colors Bangla partners with Annapurna Swadisht, Kissan Tomato Ketchup, New Extra Spark

Food is a universal language that everyone can relate to. Since time immemorial, food connoisseurs have been falling back on the delicious cooking of their mother and grandmother. The long-lost recipes have a story of their own and love associated with them. Keeping this in mind, Colors Bangla brings Annapurna Swadisht and Kissan Tomato Ketchup presents “Rannaghorer Goppo”, Special Partner New Extra Spark a show which attempts to revive long-lost recipes, flavours and taste. The cookery show will take us through the culinary journey of spices and stories and celebrate the legacy of Bengali foods and recipes. The show will be hosted by most popular actor Sudipta Chakraborty who comes back on small screen after a long hiatus. The show produced by Gray Tree Presentation will go on air from 17th October every day at 5 pm on Colors Bangla.

Speaking on the occasion Bikash Kundu, SVP & Head, revenue, Regional Entertainment said, “We are delighted to welcome on board the diverse brands that have come as sponsors with presenting sponsor Annapurna Swadisht, Kissan Tomato Ketchup and Special Partner New Extra Spark. Food is a universal language that each of us can relate to, and this association will help brand-consumer engagement to a whole new level. We are looking forward to a mutually beneficial partnership that will entertain and enthral viewers. “

Ritesh Shaw, Co-Founder, Annapurna Swadisht said, “Bengali cuisine has subtle as well as fiery flavours that are well suited for the Indian palate with a range of savoury dishes and a huge spread of confectionaries and desserts. We at Annapurna Swadisht are entrusted to deliver both health and taste and I loved the fact that Colors Bangla has thought of a concept like this. It's nice and important to bring forth the culinary treasure we have. “

Bengali cuisine for its flavours has numerous stories to tell. Rannaghorer Goppo is an attempt to find the intricate details and the exact stories behind these different flavors and recipes. The show has been designed into three entertaining segments. The first segment will start with a personal story to introduce the guest followed by the journey of that dish. The second segment will encapsulate the cooking procedure and will be an absolute gastronomical delight. In the third segment the guest will serve the dish cooked. Every episode will have an exclusive recipe from the past and viewers. The set has also been designed keeping in mind the aesthetic sense and products from all the three sponsors will be displayed.

Sudipta Chakraborty comes back as an anchor for the show after a long hiatus. The National award-winning actor will be with the guests helping them whip up some of the best delicious recipes of the past.

Tanmoy Basak, Senior Manager, Operations, New Extra Spark said, “The host and guest will be collecting spices for preparing the recipes and will include difficult grease. Extra Spark will add convenience to customer experience and will also cut through difficult grease. The show is a perfect platform for us to showcase our diverse product line to our stakeholders. “

The channel has also devised marketing and digital promotion strategy to further amplify the reach and impact of the show. Keeping true to its style the show will take the viewers to an amazing journey of anecdotes, tales, history of various recipes. With so much foodie awesomeness around, better get ready to watch Rannaghorer Goppo starting 17th October every day at 5 pm on Colors Bangla!!

