Viacom18 appoints Sagnik Ghosh as Business Head of Colors Bangla

Ghosh will be taking over from Rahul Chakravarti

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Apr 6, 2021 4:27 PM
colors

Viacom18 today announced the appointment of Sagnik Ghosh as Business Head, Colors Bangla. Ghosh will be taking over from Rahul Chakravarti who cemented the channel’s position as the third ranked GEC in the highly competitive Bengali market. Ghosh will be reporting to Rajesh Iyer, Head - Regional Entertainment (Bangla, Odia, Tamil and Gujarati Clusters) Viacom18.

A cross industry veteran with over two decades of experience panning Media and Entertainment, Advertising and BFSI industries, Ghosh, in his previous assignments, had led Star Jalsha and Star Bharat to leadership positions in their respective markets and genres.

“Regional is an important growth driver for Viacom18 and West Bengal is an important market for us. I’d like to thank Rahul for his contribution and wish him the very best in his future endeavours,” noted Rajesh Iyer, Head - Regional Entertainment (Bangla, Odia, Tamil and Gujarati Clusters), Viacom18, adding, “Sagnik brings three important aspects to this role – his knowledge of the Bengali entertainment industry, his understanding of consumer preferences and his marketing expertise which cumulatively will dial up both the brand and the business.”

On his new role Ghosh said, “The Bengali broadcast entertainment market provides considerable opportunities and is known for its creative prowess for producing content that is often taken to other markets. COLORS Bangla has a rich legacy and now is time to grow further and challenge the market leaders. Together, with the dedicated and talented team, I look forward to propel COLORS Bangla to greater heights.”

Prior to joining Viacom 18, Ghosh has worked with Star India as Executive Vice-President and Business Head, Star Jalsha and Jalsha Movies (Bengal Cluster). In the Hindi Speaking Market, Ghosh had led the brand revamp of Star Plus, and re-launched Life OK as Star Bharat. In Bengal, Sagnik helped in the turnaround of Star Jalsha. Prior to joining the Media and Entertainment industry, Sagnik worked with some of the top BFSI brands like Axis Bank, HSBC etc.

