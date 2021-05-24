Colors Tamil brings back-to-back movies with Daily Cine Mela and Sunday Cine Combo

Colors Tamil, the youngest GEC of Tamil Nadu, is all set to double up the entertainment quotient all through the week. In an endeavor to entertain audiences with back to back movies, Colors Tamil launches Daily Cine Mela and Sunday Cine Combo. The cine special will be a bouquet of inspiring movies that promises to not only enlighten audiences throughout the day but also to entertain them like never before.

The Sunday Cine Combo will showcase two engaging and entertaining movies across different genres that are sure to leave one’s ribs tickled with their comical twists and turns. The movies will air at 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM every Sunday. In addition to the Sunday Cine Combo, the channel also offers a Daily Cine Mela, which will dish out some of the more popular movies of Tamil cinema every Monday to Saturday at 1:00 PM and 7:00 PM, starting from 24th May, 2021. Blockbuster movies like Manmadhudu2, KGF Chapter1, Imaika Nodigal, MuthuKaalai, Raasi, Aadai, Sarbath, Aval, Madura Veeran and Tharai Thappattai will up the entertainment quotient in your home.

Commenting on the initiative, Anup Chandrasekharan, Business Head - Colors Tamil, said, “The pandemic has not only led to a lot of distress among people but has also increased our social hardships, challenging our mental wellness. With lockdowns back in our lives, people need to be safe by staying at home, as much as possible. To beat the resultant ennui, we at Colors Tamil are offering you a Daily Cine Mela and the Sunday Cine Combo to entertain and help you to get through this phase.”

Stay tuned to Colors Tamil throughout the week, starting from 24th May, 2021 every Monday to Saturday at 1:00 PM and 7:00 PM and on Sundays at 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM to watch great movies as part of the Daily Cine Mela and Sunday Cine Combo.

