Bookmyshow kickstarts FY23 on a high note, with 29 mn cinema tickets sold on the platform

As the curtains raised for all-things-entertainment in 2022 after a two-year-long hiatus, Indians' love and desire for entertainment has been restored to all its glory after going through a true litmus test. Even as cinemas boomed with cinephiles rushing back in massive numbers, the entertainment pie grew larger with audiences on the look-out for quality entertainment experiences both offline and online, resulting in the introduction and fantastic adoption of newer formats such as BookMyShow Stream, India’s largest home-grown Transaction Video on-Demand (TVOD) streaming platform. With movies across both cinemas and the affinity towards bespoke on-demand virtual content continuing to stay strong, BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination has witnessed exceptional performance across both verticals witnessing a mammoth upswing.

Commenting on this incredible achievement, Ashish Saksena, COO – Cinemas, BookMyShow, said, “BookMyShow has achieved a remarkable milestone across both its key content pillars – Cinema vertical and the TVOD platform BookMyShow Stream – in April 2022, setting the tone for the Indian movie entertainment industry, surpassing pre-pandemic numbers by a landslide and growing it further as the market leader. TVOD has now become amongst the most exciting spaces to be for all content makers and studios, as the culture of ‘Pay for what you want to watch’ is fast gaining traction, rather than having multiple subscriptions. This has and continues to enable all stakeholders including studios and film makers (India and globally) to understand and utilise the economic might that this format will add in their film’s journey for India. Taking the mantle of developing this category in India, BookMyShow Stream has grown significantly since our launch in 2021, on the back of a robust and compelling content library and we’re excited to celebrate its stellar performance of 52,000 streams sold on the platform in April 2022. Consumption of entertainment has also never been stronger with BookMyShow shattering all records, crossing a massive 29 million tickets sold for the month led by cinemas, reinforcing India’s love for movies across formats, yet again. There is no let-up to entertainment consumption demand spiralling with BookMyShow continuing the pre-covid bull-run having crossed 18 million tickets sold as of May 25th before the completion of the whole month.”

APRIL 2022: HISTORICAL BEST IN OVER 2 DECADES OF BOOKMYSHOW!

BookMyShow Stream crossed 52,000 streams sold for global and Indian on-demand content, thereby showcasing the rising interest for both compelling content, as well as the acceptance of the TVOD model in India, where audiences are increasingly opting for pay-per-view

Kick-starting FY23 by clocking in its highest ever numbers yet, Cinemas contributed a lion’s share to a stupendous 29 million tickets sold on the platform across businesses, a phenomenal success that comes close on the heels of the platform’s previous highest record of crossing 26 million tickets in March 2022 concluding FY22 with a bang

TIDES CHANGE AS TVOD GAINS PROMINENCE

Indian producers jump onto the TVOD bandwagon, recognizing the immense potential that this nascent, yet strong category holds as the two big-budget blockbusters Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR (Hindi) come to BookMyShow Stream. Leading Indian studios are now leveraging this window for higher revenue generation as well as to reach more audiences across the length and breadth of the country immediately after the theatrical release

More than 90% audiences choose to ‘Rent’ titles on BookMyShow Stream, reinforcing the pay-per-view phenomenon slowly entrenching into the on-demand content-viewing market

Interestingly, a single user from Aamchi Mumbai bought 31 different films on September 1st 2021, which is the highest transaction that we have witnessed in a single day on BookMyShow Stream!

CONTENT IS KING & DIVERSITY RULES THE ROOST!

Deep diving into its extensive and diverse customer base to better understand their preferences and behaviour, BookMyShow found:

Hindi language consumption of theatrical movie releases was the highest at 40% of overall sales, a combination of both movies originally created in Hindi along with a large share of movies (especially of South Indian origins) dubbed in Hindi such as K.G.F: Chapter 2 and RRR. With the rise of back-to-back power-packed performances from the South Indian stars, Tamil and Telugu both came in second contributing about 20% of overall sales each, reinforcing the power of regional cinema adoption across the country

A section of this entertainment-loving glocal audience also opted for foreign language content on BookMyShow Stream with Spanish, Norwegian, Italian, Danish, German, Sanskrit and Slovak topping the charts

In fact, a single user from Mana Hyderabad watched movies of 7 different foreign languages in July 2021 being Japanese, Spanish, Arabic, Mandarin, Norwegian, French, Russian

Given the eclectic mix of multilingual theatrical releases, Action, Thrillers, Historical and Period Drama were amongst the movie genres that led from the front in April, a trend that is mirrored on BookMyShow Stream as well for on-demand content genre preferences

INDIANS GUN FOR ALL-FORMATS-MOVIES, LANGUAGE & ETHNICITY NO BAR!

Blurring geographies and uniting India through its shared love for movies, BookMyShow Stream has seen highest sales by cinephiles across Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Pune, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Vijayawada

Cinephiles from cities such as Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi-NCR were amongst the leading cities for ticket sales for a theatrical cinematic experience last month

Tier 2 cities like Coimbatore and Kochi surpassed metros like Kolkata in the Top 10 cities which contributed to 48% of ticket sales for movies on BookMyShow in April, reinforcing the love for cinema across markets

With a near-equal split of male and female audience on BookMyShow Stream, Gen Z, aged between 18-24 years old led the race for Stream transactions, followed by millennials, aged between 25-34 years old and Gen Z, aged between 35-44 years old showcasing a wide range of audiences adopting the model, as well as finding content in varied areas of interest on this entertainment avenue

BOOKMYSHOW STREAM: INDIA’S GLOCAL AUDIENCE IN A STREAM DREAM

Originals work best with 55% of the total transactions being for BookMyShow Stream Originals (Films and TV series) such as Assassins, The Spacewalker, Run Hide Fight and The Tunnel

Zack Snyder's Justice League was the top performer on the platform with more than 1.5 lakh streams. Surprisingly, Thursday, a weekday, has witnessed most transactions on BookMyShow Stream

Foreign language films like Another Round and The Guilty, both Danish films, The Villainess in Korean and Elle, a French film caught maximum eyeballs on the platform

Oscar winner and nominated films like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Dune, Spencer and The Mitchells vs the Machines were amongst the bestsellers amongst Academy Award nominations on BookMyShow Stream

MAGIC OF MOVIES ON THE BIG SCREEN

BookMyShow remained the most preferred discovery engine for all things entertainment with the movie mania setting in and blockbusters hitting record after record on the platform in April 2022.

K.G.F: Chapter 2 crossed 17.1 million tickets sold, becoming the film to have sold the highest tickets ever historically on BookMyShow, surpassing Baahubali 2

RRR surpassed the multi-million mark too selling over 13.4 million tickets while Thala Vijay-helmed Beast created a stir with 2.67 million tickets sold. Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness sold more than 2.5 million tickets, with BookMyShow contributing a whopping 66% to the movie’s overall box office revenue collection in the opening weekend alone

This prodigious performance of the cinemas vertical on BookMyShow is a testament to the gigantic demand for bespoke content and audience desire to enjoy movies on the big screen with a complete cinematic experience in the Indian market

