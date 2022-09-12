‘Brahmāstra collects Rs 225 crore at global box office in first weekend’

The much-hyped Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva has collected Rs 225 crore at the global box office in the first weekend of release, claims Star Studios India.

Talking about the film, director Ayan Mukerji said, “I am extremely indebted to all the audiences in India and International, who have showered their love and support to Brahmāstra. Their positive energy and their faith in me and my team, has made our Brahmāstra journey truly exciting, emotional and magical! The opening weekend response has made me very grateful for all the blessings given to me, and I hope the audiences continue to embrace the film for the weeks to come!”

Produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, the magnum opus is currently in theatres in 2D, 3D and Imax 3D in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

