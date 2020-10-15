BIG Ganga brings first and only dandiya-based Navratri show in Bhojpuri

BIG Ganga, has constantly served its audiences with unique and industry-first initiatives that have led them to stand out amongst its competitors in the market. Keeping this objective in mind, the channel welcomes the upcoming festive season, by introducing yet another one of its kind Bhojpuri Dandiya show ‘Ding Dong Dandiya’. Regarded as the first Navratra original in the region, it is slated to telecast for nine-days from 17th Oct, at 5:00 PM, and will culminate on October 25, 2020. It will also have first of its kind Jagrata line-up on Ashtami. This will be followed by a month-long category-first festive line-up of many other category firsts.

Featuring the biggest celebrities and musicians of Bhojpuri industry like Pradeep Pandey, Chintu, Kajal Yadav, Priyanshu Singh, Payas Pandit, Ayushi Tiwari, Ayesha Kashyap, Rini Chandra, Mamta Raut, Mohan Rathod, Nisha Dubey, Manoranjan Jha, Pawan Pardeshi, Ravi Pandey, Alka Jha and Setu Singh, the one-hour special music and dance show will ring in the festival through the comforts of viewers home. Taking the entertainment quotient a notch higher, the show will have a specific theme each day with one folk singer and a celebrity performance. The themes will vary throughout the 9-day celebration starting with Bollywood Baja ke, Maiyeke Jalsa, Desh Rangila Mera, Music Mix, Bhojpuriya Danka, Bam Bam Bhojpuriya, Lockdown Special, Poorab aur Paschim and culminate with DJ Navratri.

The theme has been selected in a way that resonates with the varied tastes and preferences of audience and aims to connect with the ardent devotees and Navratri revellers in region. Further engaging with viewers on a larger scale, the channel will also invite viewers to send across videos/photographs of their celebrations, which will be showcased on television and the channel’s digital platform.

Commenting on the festive line-up, SamratGhosh, Cluster Head East, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd said, “Staying true to our brand ethos, we have always curated and served our audiences with rooted, relatable and real original content. Ding Dong Dandiya takes forward our commitment to present content that mirrors the region’s sentiment and celebrates it with full gusto. The festival is all the more special as it provides a much-needed relief and uplifts the anxious ridden consumer mood. As a brand we have always pushed the entertainment envelope and with first of its kind Navratra show in Bhojpuri we are further defining new horizons for our viewers. We hope that it gives our viewers a chance to enjoy the festivals to the fullest.”

Speaking on the unique offering by the channel and how it can add value in the life of viewers, Amarpreet Singh Saini, Business Head, BIG Ganga and ZEE Biskope said, “The month of Navratri is auspicious and is deeply rooted in the Bhojpuri culture. We have tried to curate the same atmosphere of joy, excitement and exuberance that the festival witnesses in normal circumstances. We are bringing the best and most revered mix of Bhojpuri and Dandiya songs with foot thumping dance beats and incredible singing. Keeping in line with the regions ethos, the show is a perfect blend of reverence and celebration so as to cater to the entire range of our wide loyal audience pool. Given its unique and novel nature we are confident it will be their favourite Navratra indulgence”

BIG Ganga has constantly worked towards bringing the best of entertainment for its viewers while making them a part of all celebrations and festivals that matters to them. Ahead in the pipeline are some very interesting properties which are all set to be launched by the channel keeping in line with the upcoming festivals like Diwali Carnival, Chhathi Ghate Ganga and Jai Chhathi Mayi, among others which will give the audience an extra daily dose of entertainment and keep them hooked throughout.